Amazon's Big Spring Sale is now underway with big discounts on all our favorite tech gadgets like smartphones, tablets, personal audio products, and more. And if you've been looking for great deals on chargers and power banks, you've come to the right place, with Anker knocking up to 43% off some of its best products for a limited time. With that said, let's go ahead and check out these stellar discounts that will only be around for a short time.

Related Best power banks in 2024 Keep all your tech topped up on the go with these power banks

Anker 736 charger

Source: Anker

The Anker 736 is a compact wall charger with a lot of power, with three USB ports that can output a maximum of 100W. Because of its output, this charger is perfect for laptops, and smaller devices like tablets and smartphones as well. And since this is an Anker product, you're going to get the brand's "worry-free 18-month warranty."

Anker 736 Charger (Nano II 100W) $43 $75 Save $32 Grab this compact 100W charger for a stellar price for a limited time. $43 at Amazon

Anker 511 Charger

Source: Anker

The Anker 511 is one of the smallest wall chargers that you're going to find that still delivers a lot of power. It has one USB-C port that can supply up to 30W, which is perfect for smartphones and tablets. If you want to maximize charging speeds, make sure you have a proper USB cable, and if not, take a look at some of our top choices.

Anker 511 Charger (Nano 3, 30W) $15 $20 Save $5 This is one of the tiniest chargers that you're going to find, making it perfect for travel. Despite it's ultra compact size, it still ouputs a lot of power, coming in at 30W. $15 at Amazon

Anker 523 charger

Source: Anker

The Anker 523 is another tiny wall charger with two USB-C ports with a maximum charging speed of up to 47W, which makes it great for smartphones, tablets, and some smaller laptops too.

Anker 523 Charger (Nano 3, 47W) $24 $30 Save $6 The Anker 523 is a compact wall charger with two USB-C ports with a maximum power output of 47W. Great for travel and powering up smartphones and tablets. $24 at Amazon

Anker MagGo Wireless Charging Station

Source: Anker

This 3-in-1 charging station is going to be a great option if you want to keep all your devices topped up but don't want a massive heap of cables lying around. While it's made for Apple products, you can also use it for Android smartphones and other compatible products as well. Just make sure to get some MagSafe adapters for your devices, and you'll be good to go.

Anker MagGo Wireless Charging Station $82 $110 Save $28 A compact 3-in-1 charging station that's perfect for powering up all your devices. While it's meant for Apple products, it can also be used with Android smartphones and devices as well. $82 at Amazon

Anker Prime Power Bank, 27,650mAh

Source: Anker

If you're looking for a massive power bank that you can take with you on all your travels, then this Anker Prime power bank is going to be for you. This power bank can deliver charging speeds up to 250W and also has a small display, so you can see the battery stats in real time. You can also recharge the power bank at speeds up to 170W. Plus there's an app to keep track of it and check its status.

Anker Prime 27,650mAh Power Bank $125 $180 Save $55 One of the more unique power banks on the market thanks to its impressive charging speeds and small display. If you purchase this, it'll be the last power bank you'll ever need. $125 at Amazon

Anker Power Bank Battery Pack

Source: Anker

A great power bank if you want something convenient. This power bank has an external display that shows battery percentage and there's also a built-in USB-C cable, ensuring that you'll always be ready to charge on the go. And with its 20,000mAh battery capacity, you'll be able to easily charge up all your smartphones and tablets.