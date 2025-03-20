Amazon just announced its Big Spring Sale that will be taking place starting on March 25 and will continue until March 31. This seven-day shopping event will give shoppers a chance to grab some excellent deals on some of our favorite tech, with up to 40% off certain items and product categories. Of course, Amazon is already offering deals ahead of the big event, and these are just a few of our favorites that we spotted.

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K

This is one of the best streaming devices that you can buy right now if you're looking for 4K resolution and tons of features. Not only that, but you can now save up to 40% off the retail price as it drops to just $30. The streaming stick is compact, while also offering plenty of power that keeps the menu system running smooth. You can watch your favorite movies and TV shows, and can also download and stream games too.

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K (2nd Gen, 2023) $30 $50 Save $20 The Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K delivers exceptional performance, excellent HDR and surround codec support, and plenty of apps and games to choose from. $30 at Amazon

Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+

The Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+ is an affordable tablet that really does a good job balancing price and performance. You get an 11-inch screen with a refresh rate that tops out at 90Hz, a powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon processor, and 64GB of internal storage. You can always add more using a microSD card. The software is also optimized for tablets, and Samsung promises years of updates to keep the tablet fresh with new features. At $165, this tablet is a no-brainer if you've been looking to buy a tablet that works good and is also affordable.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+ $165 $220 Save $55 The Samsung Galaxy A9+ is a budget tablet with an 11-inch LCD display, stereo speakers, and a large battery. It’s quite a capable device, featuring a decently powerful Snapdragon 695 chip, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and it even has expandable storage via a microSD card slot. $165 at Amazon

Google Pixel Buds Pro 2

If you've been looking for a good pair of earbuds, then the Google Pixel Buds Pro 2 are going to be right up your alley. Not only do they look good, but they sound good too. Furthermore, they also deliver excellent ANC, support for spatial audio, great battery life, and are comfortable to wear for hours of use. Perhaps the best part is that they are now down to one of their lowest prices to date at $179.

Google Pixel Buds Pro 2 $179 $229 Save $50 A fantastic pair of wireless earbuds from Google that offer great sound, excellent ANC, and pack a ton of other features. Best of all, they can now be had for less as they drop to just $179. $179 at Amazon

Samsung T7 Portable SSD

Portable SSDs are a great way to store your data, offering tons of storage space and lightning-quick transfer speeds. The Samsung T7 is our top choice, coming in a compact size, and in a range of storage capacities and colors. Not to mention that the Samsung T7 is also quite durable, capable of handling drops, dust, and moisture. You can now score a hefty discount on this 4TB model that drops the price down to just $230. While the price may seem high, this is the lowest price we've seen for this drive, so get it while you can.

Samsung T7 Portable 4TB SSD $230 $270 Save $40 The Samsung T7 is a top-tier SSD with blazing-fast speeds that top out at 1,050MB/s. This model comes in at 4TB and is also quite durable, making it the perfect drive to take with you while you're on the go. Grab it now for its lowest price yet. $230 at Amazon

JBL Go 4 portable speaker

The JBL Go 4 delivers big sound and offers up to seven hours of use per charge. Furthermore, it is protected from the elements thanks to its IP67 rating that locks out dust and moisture. You can even pair two JBL Go 4 speakers at the same time for even more sound, or link a bunch together using Auracast. So, whether you need something for the home, hike, or beach, this speaker is going to be able to do it all.

JBL Go 4 $40 $50 Save $10 The JBL Go 4 is about as portable as it gets with a Bluletooth speaker, yet it still delivers quality audio with a 1.75-inch speaker and the ability to connect to other JBL speakers to create a stereo pair. $40 at Amazon

Blink Outdoor 4 camera

The Blink Outdoor 4 camera is one of the most versatile security cameras that you can buy. Not only do you get an impressive set of features, but it's also easy to install thanks to its completely wireless operation. The camera features 1080p resolution that can record during the day and night, along with excellent protection against the elements, so feel free to set this camera outdoors or inside your home. You also get two-way communication, along with motion detection as well. You can manage and save your video files online through a paid subscription plan or store your data locally for free. The best part is that this bundle of five cameras is now 50% off.

Blink Outdoor 4 $200 $400 Save $200 Amazon's Blink Outdoor 4 offers 1080p video, night vision, motion detection, and more. It also supports motion detection and can be used in a variety of locations thanks to its impressive weather resistance. Right now, you can get this 5-pack for just $200. $200 at Amazon

