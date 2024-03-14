Amazon Prime You can experience the best of Amazon with a Prime subscription, which not only brings you free shipping but also exclusive discounts on some of the best products the site has to offer. In addition, you get access to thousands of movies and TV shows with Prime Video, and you can take advantage of discounted pricing while shopping at Whole Foods. If you've never signed up, you can get a 30-day free trial just in time for Amazon's Big Spring Sale. $15 monthly on Amazon

Amazon is back at it again, announcing its next big sales event that will take place starting on March 20. Amazon's Big Spring Sale is going to have some fantastic promotions on popular tech products, making it the perfect time to save. While you don't need to be an Amazon Prime member, you're going to see the most benefits if you're signed up.

Do you need to be an Amazon Prime member?

While you don't need to be an Amazon Prime member to partake in this sales event, you're going to see the most benefits if you are. As a Prime member, you'll get exclusive access to member only discounted pricing, along with free shipping on all items from Amazon and participating retailers. Of course, there are other perks as well, like free access to popular TV shows and movies with Prime Video.

In addition to all of the above, you'll get special discounts when shopping at Whole Foods too. If you've never signed up for Prime, you can do so now at no cost with a 30-day trial. During this 30-day trial you can gain access to all the perks mentioned above. If you like it, you can stay on as a Prime member, but there will be a monthly charge. If you don't like it, you're welcome to cancel without any penalties within the trial period.

If you're a current member, then all you have to do is sit back and wait until all the great deals come alive starting on March 20. Of course, we'll be covering all the latest promotions from the sale and delivering only the best deals on popular products like tablets, smartwatches, smart home products, and more.

When is the Big Spring Sale happening?

Of course, if you're looking for great deals, you'll want to be quick, as the promotional period won't last long, with the event starting on March 20 and lasting until March 25. During that time, you're going to see deals that will be around all week, along with daily flash deals, and some deals that will only be around for a few hours. Regardless of what you're looking for, this is going to be a great time to shop and take advantage of some amazing discounts. So be sure to check back when March 20 arrives to see all the best deals on the hottest tech items in 2024.