Amazon Basics Rectangle Smart Plug Power Strip $19 $27 Save $8 A great way to smarten up old devices is with an Amazon Basics power strip. Not only do you get USB ports, but there are also three smart AC outlets as well that will allow you to control devices remotely. $19 at Amazon

Investing in a smart plug is a great way to breathe new life into your old devices. A smart plug also makes it possible for current devices without any smarts to get some added abilities as well. While there are plenty of smart plug options, we think this Amazon Basics smart power strip is one of the better options.

Related Best smart plugs in 2024 The right smart plug can turn nearly many standard electrical devices into smart home devices with ease

Not only does it offer a simple and easy way to plug in and control all your electronic devices. But it also comes at a great price for Cyber Monday. And while it's normally $27, you can now score this discount, which drops the price down to just $19, or 31% off the original retail price.

What's great about the Amazon Basics smart power strip?

We get it. Power strips aren't exactly the most exciting tech products, but they can be if they have the right attributes. This Amazon Basics model might not look like much, but it can add smarts where you need it most, giving you control of products using an app or voice controls.

This can be good for lamps, air purifiers, appliances, and so much more. The beauty of something like this is that you don't need to do much to get it working. Just swap your old power strip for this new one. Download the app, and you're off new controls for some of your favorite products.

You can control each outlet separately or even group the outlets together. Furthermore, you can create schedules if you want and use Amazon's Alexa for touch-free voice commands. Of course, the power strip does also include safety features as well, so the devices you plug in will be protected.

So if all of this sounds like something you're looking for, pick up this smart power strip for just $19 while you can. It's on sale during Cyber Monday for a great price, and we don't think you'll be disappointed. Or if you're looking for single outlet options, this Kasa smart plug for $5 is the way to go.