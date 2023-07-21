Audible $0 $45 Save $45 Amazon's Audible is the premier streaming service for audiobooks, podcasts, and original Audible programming. The Premium Plus service typically costs $15 per month, but for a limited time, you can score three months for free. 3 months free at Amazon

If you've been wanting to read more, but haven't found the time or attention span to sit down and open up a book, Audible is here to help. Amazon's streaming audio service features access to hundreds of thousands of audiobooks, in both fiction and nonfiction, as well as podcasts and original Audible content. It's a great way to take your listening hours — workouts, yard work, commutes, etc. — and use them to read and expand your mind. For a very limited time, Amazon is offering three months of Audible Premium Plus ($45 value) for free.

The deal is exclusive to Prime members, and it's super easy to take advantage of. Just follow the link above and click the button that says start your free 3-month trial. Once signed up, you'll get access to thousands of audiobooks and other content, as well as one free credit per month to use on a premium title that will be yours to keep forever. It's actually a very good deal, as long as you remember to set a reminder or calendar alert for three months out. Otherwise, once the free trial is up, Amazon will start automatically charging you $15 per month.

Why you should check out Audible

It's time to start listening with a purpose. How many hours a week do you listen to frivolous podcasts? What about playing YouTube or streaming a show you've seen hundreds of times in the background as you do other tasks? Now imagine filling all of those empty hours with substance, such as an audiobook on learning a new language, or what makes successful people successful. Remember those early smartphone ads with the tagline "there's an app for that?" It's the same thing here. Whatever you want to learn, there's a book for that.

If you're not interested in educational or self-help books right now, how about true crime shows? There are some great true crime titles in the Audible Originals collection, including one called "I am Not Nicholas," which tells the story of Nicholas Rossi, a wanted man authorities believe faked his own death and assumed a new identity in a different country. Still not interested? What about a show hosted by Snoop Dogg, where he reflects on his journey from the streets of Long Beach to world-famous entertainer? There is something here for everyone, and you can listen from almost anywhere, including your Amazon Alexa speaker and Android phone.

Taking everything into consideration — the access to the massive library of audiobooks and original content, as well as the one free audiobook per month that's yours to keep forever — the question isn't why should you check out Audible, it's why wouldn't you? After the three free months are up, you can choose to continue the Premium Plus service at $15 per month, you can downgrade to the Plus package for $8 per month, or you can just take your three free books and bounce. But don't take too long to decide! The free trial offer ends soon.