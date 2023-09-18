Summary Amazon Prime Big Deal Days, taking place on October 10-11, will showcase hundreds of thousands of deals on a wide range of products.

The event follows the annual Made by Google hardware event, suggesting that there may be discounts on previous Google Pixel devices.

Amazon will also offer invite-only deals on popular items like Jabra earbuds and Sony soundbars.

Amazon's second Prime Day event of the year now has a confirmed date: October 10-11. Called Amazon Prime Big Deal Days, the third annual October Prime event will be showcasing hundreds of thousands of deals on everything from the best Android phones to tablets, laptops, chargers, smartwatches, cases, and every possible smart home gadget conceivable. This event traditionally acts as the unofficial kickoff to the holiday shopping season, and now we can set our calendars and start making our lists.

Amazon had already confirmed the event for October, but the actual dates of October 10-11 give us some small but important information in regards to what deals we can expect, especially from Google. The annual Made by Google hardware event — where we'll see the Google Pixel 8 and Pixel Watch 2 — is taking place on October 4, so that means that we'll have full details on the new devices and that they'll likely be in the preorder stage during this event, if not releasing during this date.

While it's highly unlikely we'll see an immediate discount on these new arrivals for Prime Big Deal Days — though I fully anticipate either free Pixel Buds Pro with a Pixel 8 Pro purchase or a discounted Pixel Watch 2 bundle — this all but guarantees that we'll see the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro hit some of their lowest prices ever, perhaps even surpassing their current lowest price ever deal. The Pixel Watch will also be discounted, hopefully enough to get it down to a comparable price to the Galaxy Watch 6, which has only seen $30-$50 discounts since its August launch.

Amazon and Microsoft are both announcing their new hardware this week, and Apple's iPhone 15 debuted last Wednesday, so Amazon Prime Big Deal Days will also feature slashed prices on the just-replaced models. In particular, the just-replaced models of any Ring, Echo, or Amazon product will see fire sales as Amazon seeks to clean out old stock for the new.

Also back for Prime Big Deal Days are Amazon's newfangled invite-only deals. In Prime Days of yore, the truly amazing deals on popular items — especially smart TVs — would sell out not in minutes but in seconds. This meant that if you hit F5 just a hair too late or early, or god forbid your internet momentarily lagged, you'd miss out. This year, Amazon instead revealed these deals weeks ahead of Prime Day and allowed buyers to sign up for an invitation. You'd then either get a special link to buy the deal on Prime Day itself or a notification that you, unfortunately, missed out.

I, like thousands of others, missed out on the $99 Amazon Omni Fire TV this July, but this time, we can be prepared! There are only five invite-only deals at this time, and three of them are squarely within our wheelhouse. We'll be seeing the excellently durable Jabra Elite 7 Active earbuds down to $80, if you're in need of a pair of workout earbuds that won't break the bank while offering excellent adaptability, while the Sony HT-X8500 7.1.2 surround soundbar is half-off and bringing big sound to a slim profile with Dolby Atmos and DTS:X support. There's also a $100 3-pack of Blink Outdoor cameras, if you're looking to kickstart your home security system.

I'm signing up for the Sony soundbar, because my Sony Bravia TV from last year's Black Friday deserves some audio backup for my all-weekend movie marathons. Amazon is already starting to trickle out early deals on its tablets and other in-house devices, and we'll be keeping a close eye on them now clear through to October 11, after which we begin the countdown to the biggest deal holiday of the year: Black Friday.