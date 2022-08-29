Prime Day is over, and Black Friday is still months away (though we're sure to start seeing "Early Black Friday deals" in a depressingly short amount of time), but Amazon is not waiting around, and has just kicked off a two-day deal event devoted to Android phones and accessories. Many of the best Android phones are on sale, including the barely-a-month-old Pixel 6a and the Galaxy S22 Ultra.

The S22 Ultra enjoys one of the deepest discounts of the event, bringing its base price down to just $930, and that's likely the best deal the phone will get between now and November. Each configuration is $270 off today (for however long supplies last), meaning the 128GB model is $930, the 256GB is $1,030, and the 512GB is $1,130.

Buy the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra for $270 off

From $929 at Amazon

The spiritual successor to the Galaxy Note series, the S22 Ultra is the only current Galaxy flagship that not only works with the S Pen stylus, but garages it internally. The new Galaxy Z Fold 4 might have S Pen support, but you have to store it separately in a case or just a safe place at home — not to mention the Fold 4 is $1,800 and today the S22 Ultra is half that price. The Galaxy S22 Ultra also takes the edge in durability and ease of use, plus you'll save on accessories, as Galaxy S22 cases are far more affordable than Z Fold 4 cases.

Another solid point for the Galaxy S22 Ultra is the consistency and quality of its cameras, with it being one of our favorite phones for photography. Exceptionally long software support life and Samsung's timely updates are just icing on the cake of this super-phone.

If you need a phone that's more compact, the rest of the Galaxy S22 series is also enjoying some solid discounts, along with the last two generations of Galaxy FE phones.

Given that the Galaxy S20 FE is on its last year of guaranteed updates and support, we'd recommend grabbing the S21 FE or hopping the fence over to Google (the Pixel 6a is $370 today and the Pixel 6 is $470) in order to get a phone with much longer support life ahead of it — the Pixel 6 and 6a are guaranteed five years of security patches and the S21 FE should receive security updates until the end of 2025.

Whichever of these Samsung phones comes home with you, be sure to grab it a sturdy case and a good wireless charger, as many of the best models are also on sale at Amazon today.