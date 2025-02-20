Summary Effective August 20, 2025, the Amazon app store will no longer be available on Android devices. This follows the previously announced closure of the Amazon app store for Windows.

Developers can no longer submit new apps to the Amazon app store for Android, though they can continue to push updates to existing apps until August 20, 2025.

The Amazon Coins virtual currency, used for purchasing apps and in-app items, is also being discontinued. Users have until August 20, 2025, to spend their remaining balance. Unspent coins will be refunded. The app store will remain available on Fire TV and Fire Tablet devices.

Amazon is a powerhouse when it comes to e-commerce, but that's not all it does. In recent years, it has established itself as a big music and video streaming player, with the likes of Amazon Music, Prime Video, and Twitch capturing a significant market share.

The shopping giant also competes with giants like Google on the app store front, giving users that don't want to use a Google account for their app needs a simple and easy to navigate alternative. That, however, won't be the case for too long as Amazon seems to be significatnly scaling back on its app store ambitions.

Related The 11 best Google Play Store alternatives for apps and games Sick of Google's Monopoly, perhaps it's time to seek out competing digital media marketplaces

Last year, Amazon announced that it would discontinue its Windows app store starting March 5, 2025, quoting Microsoft's end of support for the Windows Subsystem for Android (WSA). At the time, the e-commerce giant clearly stated that "the Amazon Appstore will still be available and supported on Fire TV, Fire Tablet, and Android devices." The assurance, however, seems to have been short-lived.

As highlighted by Amazon in an FAQ page (via TechCrunch), it will shutter its Android app store starting August 20, 2025.

Amazon has started sending notices to developers, letting them know that they'll no longer be able to submit new apps targeting Android devices. Developers will still be able to push app updates up until August 20.

Inevitably, the Amazon Coins program is coming to an end too. For those unaware, Amazon Coins are were essentially a virtual currency that could be used to purchase games, apps, in-app items, and more from the Amazon app store. These coins were often offered at a discount relative to their actual value, making them an attractive option for budget-conscious Amazon shoppers.

As of today, Amazon Coins are no longer available for purchase, and users have until August 20 to spend their remaining coin balance. Alternatively, if you cant find an app to spend on, "any Coins you have purchased that remain in your account after August 20, 2025 will be refunded," wrote the e-commerce giant. It added that additional details about refunds will be shared at a later date.

For what it's worth, the Amazon app store will continue to be available on Fire TV and Fire Tablet devices.