Amazon likes to tweak its voice assistant, Alexa, regularly to provide its users with new and maybe even fun experiences on their smart speakers or displays. It's done so to great success going up against the likes of Google, Alibaba, and Baidu, having dominated the global smart speaker market in shipments since 2016. In its latest batch of new features, the company is streamlining voice command access to users' libraries and bringing an interactive trivia session with one of the most kick-ass, bad-ass actors of all time.

Customers can now access their library, now known as the "My Stuff" section, more easily by simply saying, "Alexa, show me My Stuff" to their Fire TV. Their entire personalized collection of watch lists, music playlists, and video libraries will be available to them in a matter of seconds. While not a big change, let's be honest: a lot of us are more comfortable saying "my stuff" than "library." Stuff is stuff. It's also an alternative for those who have issues with the buttons of their Fire TV stick remote.

Also new, a fun interactive session on Alexa now lets fans test their knowledge of legendary actor Samuel L. Jackson. The performer kicked off Alexa's celebrity voice program in December 2019, being able to answer questions about the weather and suggest movies to watch. Users can now say something along the lines of, "Alexa, play trivia with Samuel L. Jackson," and the actor will then walk them through facts and tidbits on his life and movies. This trivia is currently free to Alexa customers in the US for a limited time.

Another potential update to Alexa has not gone down well with customers, however. Amazon has been working on a feature that may mimic the voices of dead people to comfort users after their passing. On the face of it, while the intent behind these changes may be good, they could end up being rather intrusive, stressful, and maybe even downright manipulative. While the benefits of voice technology are infinite, some things are best left untouched.