Black Friday falls on November 24 this year, but if you don't want to wait weeks for big tech discounts, Amazon's got you. The company is celebrating the ninth birthday of Alexa by offering deals on many of its products that feature the digital assistant. The sale includes discounts of up to 56% on everything from Echo Show smart displays to Eero mesh Wi-Fi routers, and 4K Fire TVs. We've listed some of our favorite deals below, and be sure to act fast, there's no telling how long this birthday bash is going to last.

Smart speaker and display deals

Source: Amazon Amazon Echo Show 5 (3rd Gen) $40 $90 Save $50 The Echo Show 5 can stream your favorite movies and TV shows, display recipes, show you live streams from your Alexa cameras, display your photos like a digital photo frame and so much for. It's versatile, it's easy to use, and it's a steal at just $40. $40 at Amazon

Source: Amazon Amazon Echo Show 8 (2nd Gen) If you want a larger smart display, the Echo Show 8 is also on sale. It's the previous gen model, released in 2021, but it still has a lot to offer at this price tag. The big feature we like is the built-in 13MP camera with auto-framing which is perfect for both video calls, and checking in on your home when you're away. $130 at Amazon

Amazon Echo Dot Kids (5th Gen) $28 $60 Save $32 Amazon packs a surprising amount of value into these Echo Dot Kids smart speakers, which looks even better with today's discount. You get a 1-year subscription to Amazon Kids+, which includes tons of child and education-focused content, and a two-year worry-free guarantee—if it breaks, Amazon will replace it for free. $28 at Amazon

Eero mesh Wi-Fi router deals

Source: Amazon Amazon eero Pro Mesh WiFi Router 3-pack $150 $485 Save $335 We're big fans of all of Eero's mesh Wi-Fi systems as they are easy to set up and manage, and can blanket large areas with fast, reliable wireless Internet. If you're looking for a mid-range model, and don't require Wi-Fi 6 support, the Pro 3-pack is a great option at this price. $150 at Amazon

Source: Amazon Eero Amazon Eero Pro 6E $280 $400 Save $120 If you need a more capable Eero mesh Wi-Fi system that can cover up to 4,000 sqft, we like the Eero Pro 6E 2-pack. It supports the latest technologies and the fastest speeds, and can handle up to 100 connected devices. It also happens to be 30% off right now. $280 at Amazon

Source: Amazon Amazon eero 6+ Mesh Wi-Fi Router $90 $140 Save $50 A great Eero pick for those that live in apartments and smaller homes is the Amazon Eero 6+ 1-pack. It does everything the multi-router mesh systems do, with Wi-Fi 6 support and coverage for up to 1,500sqft. It's super easy to set up and manage, and it's just $90 right now. $90 at Amazon

Fire TV 4K deals

Source: Amazon Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K (2nd Gen, 2023) Extra $5 off with promo code TNF23 $25 $50 Save $25 The 2023 updated Fire TV Stick 4K features a faster processor than its predecessor, more RAM, and Wi-Fi 6 support for smoother streaming. The stick is perfect for incorporating into your smart home, or for travel, and it's on sale for $30. Plus, for a limited time, get an extra $5 off with promo code TNF23. $25 at Amazon

Source: Toshiba Toshiba C350 $190 $280 Save $90 Toshiba's 43-inch 4K Fire TV is perfect for bedrooms, dens, and elsewhere. It features Dolby Vision support, 4 HDMI ports, and of course all the benefits of Fire TV such as the included Alexa voice remote and access to Amazon's massive app and media ecosystem. It's a solid value at just $190. $190 at Amazon

Source: Amazon Amazon Fire TV Omni QLED Series $900 $1100 Save $200 For the go big or go home crowd, there is the 75" 4K Fire TV from Amazon. It's from the company's Omni QLED Series line, which offers the best Fire TVs money can buy, and it's packed with all the latest tech and features you'd expect from a high-end television set. If you're already in Amazon's ecosystem, and are in the big TV market, there are worse ways to spend $900. $900 at Amazon

Ring deals