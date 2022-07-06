Siri and Google Assistant might be king on mobile, but Amazon's Alexa dominates the smart speaker market in the US. The e-commerce giant's voice assistant launched in 2014 and has taken over the smart home market since then despite the onslaught from Google and Apple. Alexa might not come on your phone, but that does not mean Amazon's voice assistant is a slouch. Read below to know everything about Alexa, its capabilities, the devices it supports, and more.

What is Amazon Alexa?

Similar to Google Assistant and Siri, Alexa is a voice assistant from Amazon. It is based on the technology the company acquired from the Polish startup Ivona in 2013. The assistant was launched in 2014—a couple of years ahead of Google Assistant—with the Echo smart speaker serving as the launch platform. Alexa is primarily found on smart speakers, TVs, and other smart home devices. It is usually not pre-installed on any smartphone, but you can download the companion Alexa app from the Google Play Store or App Store to access it. But since you are downloading a third-party app, it does not integrate and work with your device the same way Siri does on iPhone or Google Assistant on Android.

That does not mean Alexa is not as capable as the other two virtual assistants. There's a reason why Alexa-powered devices dominate the smart speaker market in the US—it supports an expansive list of smart home products, and Amazon sells the hardware cheap. Additionally, developers can easily create third-party skills to integrate their apps and services with the voice assistant.

You need an Amazon account to set up and use Alexa on any compatible device.

Which devices is Alexa available on?

If you think Google Assistant is available on a lot of devices, you'll be surprised to see that Alexa is available on even more. Alexa is the highlight of all Echo-branded products from Amazon, including the Echo speakers and smart displays. Additionally, it is available on Fire TV-powered televisions from Amazon and other manufacturers, Fire tablets, select Sony and Bose headphones and speakers, Fitbit trackers, Portal smart display from Facebook, select Samsung TVs, and more. There are also plenty of third-party Alexa-powered speakers on the market.

Apart from the devices mentioned above, Alexa is available on security cameras, door locks, Wi-Fi routers, door locks, and more. And if that's not enough, many vehicles from Chevrolet, Jaguar, Ford, Land Rover, Lamborghini, and others feature built-in Alexa. Find a complete list of vehicles with Alexa integration here.

Alexa comes pre-installed on a handful of Android phones sold in the US, like the OnePlus 10 Pro, Motorola Edge+, OnePlus 9 series, and Sony Xperia 1. You can sideload the Alexa app to access the assistant on other devices.

Alexa supports English, Arabic, Spanish, French, German, Italian, Hindi, Japanese, and Portuguese. It also has a multilingual mode, where you can seamlessly switch between two compatible languages while speaking to it.

Multiple devices now come with both Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa built-in. However, you can't use both of them simultaneously. You must specify your voice assistant of choice while setting up the device.

How to use Amazon Alexa

Depending on the device you use, there are multiple ways you can call up Alexa. The simplest and fastest one is to say "Alexa."

On Echo speakers/smart displays and other Alexa built-in devices that are set up, just say "Alexa" to trigger the voice assistant.

On TVs with Alexa built-in or running Fire TV, you can bring up the assistant by tapping the microphone button on the remote.

When using the Alexa app on your Android phone, you can tap the Alexa button in the app to talk to it.

You can ask Alexa to play music, broadcast an announcement to other Echo devices linked to your account, call your friends or family, set up reminders, create a shopping list, order stuff directly from Amazon, check the weather and traffic condition, control other Alexa-compatible smart home devices, and much more.

Like Google Assistant Routines, you can set up routines in Alexa to run multiple tasks simultaneously. The routine is triggered using a keyword. So, for example, you can say "Alexa, goodnight," and it will turn off all the lights, play soothing music on your Echo speaker, and turn down your phone's volume.

Amazon Alexa tips and tricks

Make Alexa whisper to you

Alexa has a handy Whisper mode to ensure you don't disturb everyone else in the room or attract undue attention to yourself every time you interact with the voice assistant. In Whisper mode, if you whisper to Alexa, it will whisper back to you. Here's how to enable Whisper mode for Alexa:

Open the Alexa app on your phone. Head over to the More tab. Tap Settings. Scroll down to Alexa Preferences and select Voice Responses. Enable the Whisper mode toggle from here.

3 Images

Close

Link your calendar to Alexa

You can check up on your day's schedule using Alexa. But you will need to link your calendar to Alexa to achieve this.

Open the Alexa app on your phone. Head over to the More tab. Tap Settings. Scroll down to Alexa Preferences and select Calendar. Tap the Add Account option at the top. Depending on whether you want to link your Google, Microsoft, or Apple calendar, select the appropriate option. 3 Images Close The Alexa app will warn you that it will store a copy of your calendar data in the cloud. Tap Next to confirm. Log in with your Google account. When prompted to grant access, tap Allow. When you see the Account Added banner, tap Continue. If you have multiple calendars, select the ones you want to use. Tap Continue to proceed further. Select the default calendar for adding new events. Tap Continue. 2 Images Close

Mute Alexa

Any Echo device in your home with Alexa built-in will always listen for the "Alexa" hotword. If you temporarily want Alexa to stop listening for the wake word, press the mute icon on the Echo device. A red light will illuminate on the speaker or smart display to indicate it is no longer listening.

Link Alexa with your TV or content provider

You can link Alexa to your compatible smart TV to directly control it from your voice using an Echo or other compatible device. The option is pretty straightforward to set up but is buried deep inside Alexa settings.

Open the Alexa app on your phone. Tap More. Now tap Settings. Scroll down to Alexa Preferences and select TV & Video. A list of all compatible smart TVs and services you can connect Alexa to will be shown. Depending on your TV or service, tap the + icon beside its name. 3 Images Close Then, select Link Your Alexa Device from the page that opens. If there are multiple devices, select the appropriate one from the list. Tap Continue. For Fire TV and other similar devices, you can control them from only one device. So, if you have multiple devices with Alexa built-in, you need to select one of them from which you want to control the device. Tap Link Devices to complete the process.

The above guide should help you get to know Alexa better and bring you up to speed with its capabilities and features.