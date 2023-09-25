The Android Police podcast may need a name change. And no, The Vergecast is taken. But for a show that delves into the profundity of notions such as the phases of smartphone design and the uncanny valley that is a conversation with a voice assistant, we also get to inject bits of "Her" and "Short Circuit" into the mix. So there's that. We've got chat about the Fitbit Charge 6, Pixel 8a, Amazon's hidden Fire HD 10 and a whole smattering of in-between bits that we just can't stay away from. This is our longest episode yet in this iteration and the show notes go to reflect it. Get ready for some links, buddy.
01:44 | Top Bread
- Leaked Google Pixel 8a images are already making the rounds
- There are no beans left to spill on Samsung's next Galaxy Buds
- Google's Pixel Watch 2 could borrow a key Fitbit Sense 2 feature
- The Google Pixel Watch 2’s most unique strap yet leaks
- The Fitbit Charge 6 is coming later this month
- The Fitbit Charge 6 could bring back a long-lost hardware feature
22:56 | Meat
- Amazon's latest Fire TV lineup includes two new high-end streaming sticks and a soundbar
- Amazon's new Echo Show 8 wants to be your smart hub of choice
- Amazon’s Echo Hub is the latest and greatest way to control all your connected devices
- The Nest Hub Max is losing one of its key features this month
- The age of smart displays is coming to a premature end
- Jibo Review 2018: This Robot Will Steal Your Heart (Through Your Wallet) - Mr. Mobile
- How Jibo The Robot Succeeded – By Dying - Mr. Mobile
- No sane person should spend $600 on a consumer-level router | Digital Trends
- Google's smart home strategy is as disastrous as its messaging strategy (Android Authority)
1:07:48 | Yes, This Bottom Slice is Past The Hour Mark
- Google Bard Extensions brings more AI power to Maps, YouTube, Gmail, and more
- Android 14 QPR1 Beta 1 is here with our first glimpse of December's Pixel Feature Drop
- Android 14 QPR1 finally has a fix for letterboxed apps on tablets and foldables
- Mishaal Rahman loves Android 14's phone webcam feature
- Google Pixels are getting the September security update, but Android 14 remains missing
Our regular hosts are Daniel Bader, Ara Wagoner, and Will Sattelberg. Our editor is Jules Wang.
Android Police lives here. Reach out to us at podcast@androidpolice.com