The big game is this Sunday, and for those of you waiting for pretty much the last possible second to upgrade your viewing setup, Amazon has you covered. The retailer is currently offering notable discounts on its line of Omni Series 4K TVs, and as of now, they are still showing available to arrive in time for kickoff. These sets include Amazon's Fire TV interface, which gives you access to all the streaming apps and content you could ever want, Alexa voice control, and right now you can pick up the 55-inch model for just $400.

Just as impressive as the app selection is how easy these models are to set up — just plug in the TV, connect it to your wireless network, input your information, and all the applicable settings and apps should start to propagate. This means you'll be up and running in plenty of time for kickoff. The set also supports technologies like HDR 10 and Dolby Digital Plus, to ensure a bright picture and great sound quality, and you can even wirelessly pair your Echo speakers for surround sound.

Amazon Fire TV Omni Series $400 $560 Save $160 Amazon's Omni Series 4K TVs pack everything you love about the Fire TV Sticks, in a giant 4K display. They are easy to set up, give you access to a massive library of apps and content, and are a great deal at this price. Screen Size 43", 50", 55", 65", 75" Operating System Fire OS Panel Type LCD Resolution 3840 x 2160 Connectivity 3x HDMI 2.0, USB 2.0, Ethernet Refresh rate 60Hz Others Dolby Vision (only 65" and 75"), Dolby Digital Plus, eARC $400 at Amazon

Other Amazon Fire TV Omni Series deals

We like the 55-inch model because it sits in the sweet spot for size and value, but all the other Omni Series models are on sale, as well. You could go as low as 43 inches, which is perfect for a bedroom or den, or jump up to the 75-inch model for a real big-screen experience. Most of the features are the same across the board, but it is worth noting that only the 65- and 75-inch support Dolby Vision.

As with anything shipped and on a time crunch, weekend availability for this TV is really going to depend on where you are located, and what size you decide to go with. Honestly, even if you aren't going to get one to watch football this weekend, this is still a great deal. This is the kind of TV that is very easy to recommend based on price, features, app support, and ease of setup. Get one (or more) at this price, and feel good about it.