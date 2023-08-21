Source: Amazon Echo Buds (2nd Gen) $57 $140 Save $83 Amazon Echo Buds are a great option for Alexa lovers who want small, lightweight earbuds for a fraction of their retail price. Best Buy is offering the Echo Buds 2nd Gen for just $57, which is a huge drop from their original $140 price tag. $57 at Best Buy

These days, earbuds are just as important as having a smartphone and a smartwatch — they've become a necessity for life on the go and for busy professionals. While most of the better and premium options out there can cost a few hundred dollars or more, there are still some decent earbuds that cost less than $100 and are worth having.

Amazon has cashed in on this demand for earbuds with the creation of the Echo Buds. The retail giant’s attempt is now in its second phase with 2nd Gen options still on the market for discounted prices. Most times you’ll find the 2nd Gen Echo Buds for $80 instead of their usual $130, with prices dipping down to $70 around holidays like Black Friday. But right now, Best Buy has the earbuds at their lowest price this year: just $57.

Why buy the Amazon Echo Buds now?

Again, while the price for these earbuds typically fluctuates between the full list price of $140 and a common sale price of $80, this is the lowest price we’ve seen all year. Best Buy hasn’t listed an expiration date or time for this sale, so we don’t know how long it’ll last. It’s worth noting that the white version is $57, but the black version is $84.

When we tested this product, we found that the EQ of the earbuds right out of the box was good without the need for tweaking. It doesn't have the best bass or premium audio quality, but its audio and microphone performed well enough for music listening and phone calls.

You can charge these earbuds with USB-C or wirelessly, and you'll get 15 hours of playback on a full charge. While they're made to pair seamlessly with other Alexa-enabled devices, these earbuds are also compatible with iOS and Android, and they give you access to both Siri and Google Assistant.