Two-factor authentication/verification is now so common you probably do it without thinking. This type of security asks you to confirm your identity via another channel, like sending a text code or an email. It's an easy process and a powerful defense against identity theft, which is why it pops up when you use an unfamiliar device.

That brings us to Amazon. If you purchase frequently on Amazon, you may want to protect your account and all its connected payment methods from theft. Setting up a two-factor authentication process is imperative. Amazon calls this "two-step verification," and we have all the details on how you can set it up quickly, whether you use an Android phone, a computer like a Chromebook, or a different device (but you'll want your phone close at hand).

How to set up two-step verification with Amazon

You'll need your account login and password information for Amazon before you work on two-factor authentication. For the best security, pick a robust password with a mix of letters and symbols — a password manager can be a big help here. When ready, log in to your Amazon account and visit the homepage, or visit Amazon.com on a platform that logs you in automatically.

In the upper-right section of the homepage, select Account & Lists. This is the spot where Amazon says, "Hello, username." In the drop-down menu, look at the list on the right, and select Account. Select Login & Security on the new page. It should be on the top row and easy to spot. Sign in again with your password if necessary. Scroll down your security options until you locate the section that says 2-step verification. Select the button on the right that says Turn on. In the following explainer screen, select any button that says Get Started. Enter your phone number for a phone that works well for two-step authentication. Amazon sends you a one-time password or OTP to your phone via text. Open the text message and type the code that was delivered to you. Select Continue. Amazon warns you that some older devices, like older Kindle models, don't support two-step verification very well. In this case, you may get an error message even if you sign in with the right password. Amazon sends your phone another OTP. This OTP is designed to be added to the end of your standard Amazon password. So fill in your password, type the OTP as an addition to it (no spaces), and select Sign in to continue. Time for one last notification section. When you sign in to a specific browser, Amazon asks if you want to suppress the OTP to make logging in faster. Choosing this option adds a cookie to your browser to skip the process, albeit making things riskier if that device is stolen. If you use the same browser on a different device, the cookie may still work, or Amazon may send you a code again. It can vary based on how browsers treat cookies but is usually tied to your browser account. Select Got it. Turn on Two-Step Verification when you are ready to complete the process. You now have the option to go to Preferred method and change your phone number to a different number or channel depending on how you want to complete the process in the future. Amazon sends you an email notification that verification has been enabled.

Enabling an authenticator app

You have one final option if you use an Android, iPhone, or similar mobile device. You can set up an authenticator app on your device. This app sends you the OTP when the time comes to sign in instead of generating a text. That saves a little time and space in your texting app, so it's a good idea for people who frequently log in to Amazon on their phones.

Several authenticator apps work with Amazon. One of the better options is Google Authenticator, which is easy for Android users to set up and available on iOS.

A few final notes about protecting your Amazon account

You now know the ins and outs of creating two-factor authentication for your Amazon account! If you're worried about identity theft or similar bad experiences, keep your Amazon browsing private. Don't use Amazon on an unprotected public Wi-Fi network. If you lose your phone, you may need to call Amazon customer service to re-arrange how two-step verification works.