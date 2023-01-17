Source: OnePlus OnePlus 10T $650 $450 Save $-200 The OnePlus 10T will impress you with its 125W fast wired charging, smooth performance, and great battery life. It will also handle all your heavy apps and games with ease. At its discounted price of $450, the phone easily beats other mid-rangers available at the same price point. $450 at Best Buy

Nearly six months after its launch, the OnePlus 10T remains the fastest charging Android smartphone you can buy in the US. The phone's impressive specs and relatively affordable $650 MSRP further help it stands out from the best Android smartphones. But if you found the OnePlus 10T expensive for what it offered at its full $650 price, you might want to reconsider your decision now. Best Buy has discounted the phone by a whopping $200, bringing it down to just $450, though you will need to activate the device instantly.

Activate a new line with your OnePlus 10T purchase, and you can get the phone at an even lower price of $400. And if upgrading, the device will cost you $450. If you activate the phone later, you will have to pay $550.

At this price, it is hard to beat the value the OnePlus 10T provides, and that's despite the OnePlus 11 being less than a month away from its international launch.

Why should you not miss this deal on the OnePlus 10T?

Unlike the OnePlus 10 Pro, the 10T uses Qualcomm's more power-efficient Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chip. Thanks to this, the phone does not throttle under intense load and can last much longer on a single charge. You also get a big and roomy 6.7-inch FHD+ 120Hz OLED display for browsing the web or playing games. And when you need to charge the OnePlus 10T's 4,800mAh battery, a full top-up won't take longer than 30 minutes with the supplied 160W power brick.

While the phone launched with Android 12-based OxygenOS 12.1, its Android 13 dropped in mid-December 2022. Unlike OxygenOS 12, OnePlus's latest skin delivers better UI/UX and is not a blatant ColorOS rip-off.

One major issue with the OnePlus 10T in the US is that it does not support mmWave 5G connectivity. So, you won't get those blazing fast gigabit+ download speeds that your iPhone or Galaxy-owning friends would get. There's still sub-6 5G support, so the phone can pull download speeds faster than a regular 4G phone.