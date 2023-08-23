Source: Samsung Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra $800 $1300 Save $500 The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra isn't the latest model, but its specs are still pretty close to its S23 successor. With a $500 discount, you get premium smartphone features, including an expanded camera array, the productivity boost of a garaged S Pen, and the still-powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 1. $800 at Amazon

As last year's model, the Galaxy S22 Ultra saves you money while still offering a stellar smartphone. A great deal for the Galaxy S22 Ultra, returns for just $800. While the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra isn’t the latest in Samsung’s line, it’s still one of our favorite smartphones because of its design, performance, and build quality. And, with a $500 price drop for the 256GB and 512GB models, this smartphone offers more than its predecessor and is more in line with the Galaxy S23 Ultra, making it a great phone to buy right now.

Why the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra is worth your money

While the Galaxy S23 Ultra is our pick for the best premium Android phone, the Galaxy S22 Ultra is powerful. It comes with the Snapdragon processor, which gives the phone optimal performance. The S pen stylus is integrated with the phone, so it’s more natural to use when you’re writing, taking notes, editing photos, and more.

If you’re a fan of taking videos or simply want the highest quality video available to you, the Galaxy S22 Ultra shoots 8K videos that remain steady with the Auto Focus Video Stabilization feature. Plus, when it’s time to shoot photos at night, its nightography mode will capture clear photos no matter how little light there is. Other features include its 108 MP photo resolution and adaptive color contrast.

When you compare the Galaxy S23 Ultra to the Galaxy S22 Ultra, it does come out on top because of the flatter display and sides, as well as the improved battery life. However, for a lighter phone that gets consistent deals, the Galaxy S22 Ultra stands out. You will need to remember that Samsung no longer ships with an in-box adapter, but that's no issue when the best phone chargers

Although this smartphone is on sale for the 256GB and 512GB models, you can’t get it for the 128GB version. Get this deal while you can for just $800 (or $900 for the 512GB version). Then use those best phone cases for the Galaxy S22 Ultra to keep your new phone protected.