Source: Amazon Anker USB C Charger GaN II 100W $43 $75 Save $32 The Anker 100W GaN II is the only power adapter you need when traveling. It can output 100W of power through its three ports, charging all your devices at their maximum speed possible. The adapter has two USB-C ports and a USB-A port to cover your devices. $43 at Amazon

The best phone chargers come in all shapes and sizes. When you are constantly on the go, you want a power brick with multiple ports that can top up all your devices at their maximum possible speed. Anker's 100W Gan II USB-C adapter ticks all these boxes, offering 100W of total output spread across its three ports. And since it uses Gallium Nitride, the adapter is small enough that you can carry it around with ease. If you are an Amazon Prime member, you can get this fantastic charger for just $43, a whopping 57% off its $75 MSRP.

Why you should get the Anker GaN II 100W charger

Anker is known for its excellent power bricks and other accessories. And that's why it is easy to recommend the company's Gan II 100W charger. The company claims its 100W adapter is 34% smaller than Apple's 96W USB-C charger while offering more ports. When you use a single USB-C port, the connected device will charge at full 100W speed. And the single USB-A port can top up devices at 22.5W.

When two USB-C devices are connected, the power is split into 60W and 40W. And if you use the bottom USB-C port and the USB-A port together, the power is divided into 60W and 22.5W. You can switch to the top USB-C port to boost the output to 80W, though the USB-A port will drop its speed to 18W. And if you use all three ports together, the two USB-C ports will provide juice to the connected devices at 45W and 30W, respectively, while the USB-A port will output 18W power.

Depending on what devices you are carrying, you can find a combination to charge your laptop, phone, and other devices at their full speed. And with PPS support, the Anker charger can top up your Galaxy phone at full speed. If you carry a MacBook, the Anker adapter can fast charge it as well.

As if the specs were not impressive enough, Anker's charger is backed by a solid 18-month warranty, which shows the confidence the company has in its product. So, get the Anker GaN II 100W for $43; it's a purchase you won't regret making.