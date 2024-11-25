The Amazfit T-Rex 3 has its work cut out for it. In the last few years, Samsung and Apple have finally made the Jurassic-size “adventure smartwatches” list with the Galaxy Watch Ultra and Apple Watch Ultra, joining brands like Garmin, Suunto, Polar, and Coros. With these additions, there are now more options on the market than when Amazfit released the previous version of their Jurassic-size adventure smartwatch, the T-Rex 2, in May 2022.

The downside to the growing list of dinosaur-sized watches is that they also have Brontosaurus-sized price tags, but Amazfit takes a big bite out of that trend with their newly released T-Rex 3. At almost a quarter of the cost of some of its competitors, does this apex predator stand on its own two legs against the others, or was its arms too short to carry backcountry treks and health tracking? Go ahead and rip through this roaring review to find out if the Amazfit T-Rex 3 is right for you!

Best value Amazfit T-Rex 3 8.5 / 10 The Amazfit T-Rex 3 takes a big bite out of the competition with its Jurassic-sized features and comparatively small price tag. It has great battery life, a bright 2000-nit screen, and much more, making it easy to recommend. Pros Long battery life and offline navigation

Strong haptic motor

Bright 2000 nit AMOLED display

Dive and military certified durability

Supports GPX and other mapping files Cons Workout auto-pause

Sleep tracking is not the greatest

No Spotify or YouTube Music support

One size only $280 at Amazon $280 at Amazfit

Price, availability, and specs

The Amazfit T-Rex 3 launched on September 6th for $279 direct from Amazfit or through Amazon. You can pick one up in either Onyx or Lava colorways, the only difference being the color of the straps. Both have the same black body and stainless steel bezel.

Specifications Case Material Stainless steel bezel, Polymer middle frame Display 1.5-inch AMOLED Display resolution 480 x 480 Storage 32GB Battery 700mAH Wi-Fi connectivity Wi-Fi 2.4GHz Bluetooth Bluetooth 5.2, BLE Dimensions 48.5 x 48.5 x 13.75 mm Weight 68.3g Strap size 22mm Colors Onyx, Lava Price $280 ATM Rating 10 ATM Always on display Yes Expand

Design

If it stomps like a beast, it must be a beast.

Close

At 68.3 grams, the T-Rex 3's body (minus the straps) is heavier than rugged competitors like the Garmin Fenix 8 and Coros Vertix S2, which utilize titanium in their builds and weigh 59 and 61 grams, respectively. Despite its 48.5mm size, the smartwatch achieves its comfy on-wrist feel by mixing a 316L stainless steel bezel with a polymer middle frame and back. The stainless steel bezel provides some protection as its edges sit just above the gorgeous 1.5-inch, 60Hz, AMOLED Gorilla Glass display.

Amazfit keeps costs down by not using sapphire crystal displays. The T-Rex 2's 322 pixel-per-inch 480 x 480 resolution, rated at 2000 nits, was easily readable under the direct sunlight of cloudless Southern California skies.

If you're new to adventure watches, the four buttons on the watch may seem redundant. They make sense in inclement weather when you're gloved or when swimming. On the left side of the body, you get the up and down buttons for scrolling and zooming; then, on the right, you get the SEL (select) and back buttons. Everything in the user interface can be accessed with the buttons alone.

The strap is one of the most comfortable I’ve worn of this type. The 210mm long liquid silicone strap has some give, making it feel a bit flimsy, but it's deceptively robust and long enough to rock with a wetsuit. It’s certified for freediving up to 45 meters or roughly 145 feet. Inside the box, you’ll find a special screwdriver used to remove the stock straps and install polymer strap adapters so you can use any 22mm classic quick-release pin straps you like.

Rounding out the list of design elements is NFC for tap-to-pay, using Zepp pay if it’s available in your country and for your bank. Here in the U.S., I can only add loyalty cards to the watch.

Software

Not Wear OS, but a solid performer still!

The Amazfit T-Rex3's companion app and operating system is called Zepp. It's not Wear OS, so that means you have far fewer third-party app options, which includes no Spotify or YouTube music. The latter means you can only listen to music during workouts by downloading it directly onto the watch’s 32GB of EMMC storage using the Zepp app.

That said, Zepp OS 4 is feature-packed, while the companion app is information-heavy, with quite a few options and customizations that could initially overwhelm new users. We’ll chew on that more in a moment.

Zepp OS 4 navigation is intuitive and well laid out. From the watch face, swiping left (or pressing the back button) takes you to the apps list, while swiping in the opposite direction takes you to your notifications. Swiping down the screen (or pressing the up button) opens the Control Center, where you can toggle Wi-Fi on and off, turn on do not disturb mode(DnD, and more. Swiping up (or pressing the down button) brings up a scrolling list of app shortcuts and widgets. Finally, pressing the SEL button takes you to your workout list but can be changed to perform other actions. You can also add long press actions for the up and down buttons, which are set to “None” by default.

Pressing and holding the display on the watch face screen will allow you to scroll through watch face options. Zepp OS 4’s complications and watch info density set my little quantified self, nerd heart ablaze. So much data is in your face, and most complications act as shortcuts to launch deeper into the data on display. My only issue is that the complications aren’t customizable.

The T-Rex 3 is a supercomputer on your wrist with 170 sports modes, map navigation via map downloads from the Zepp app, health features, fitness data, and dozens of apps and settings. Zepp OS’s organization makes getting around to the different features straightforward despite the profusion of menu options and on-watch content.

Powered by OpenAI’s GPT-4, Zepp’s voice control app, Zepp Flow, is hit or miss. It usually hits when you press the SEL button to activate it and speak. That functionality is spot on whether launching into a workout, setting a timer or reminder, or any of the many other functions the raise-to-wake functionality is supposed to support. More complex actions like asking the watch to show you your average heart rate the last time you worked out have caused my review unit to reboot.

It’s also supposed to work hands-free, but it works best with system function-related voice commands like “Open notifications” or “Enable DnD mode.” Launching apps, on the other hand, was spotty at best. For example, if I wanted to start a walking workout, I should’ve been able to raise my wrist and say, “Start walking workout,” but Zepp Flow failed to launch that workout. Other than that, and the lack of Spotify or YouTube music support, I found Zepp OS well-thought-out, on par with smartwatches costing much more.

One aspect of T-Rex 3 smartwatch ownership you’ll need to be aware of is its lack of connectivity to your smartphone’s system states. Because it isn’t a Wear OS device, it won’t mirror your smartphone’s DnD, Sleep modes, or alarms. Though you can get audible bleeps and chime notifications, the watch has no loudspeaker, so you won’t be able to answer calls on your wrist. You can reject calls from the watch, though, if that’s any consolation.

Health and fitness

Zepp: It’s a “Yep” for me dawg!

Amazfit’s mobile app is every bit as formidable as Apple Health and Google’s Fitbit apps, and it's available on Android and iOS. Opening up the Zepp app on my Pixel 9, I’m presented with four tabs at the bottom of the screen: Home, Workout, Aura, and Device.

On the Home tab, at the top left of the screen, is a watch icon, which is a shortcut to the options in the Device tab, while on the right at the top is a profile icon that takes you to your Zepp profile settings. The Home tab is for all of your at-a-glance health and fitness data. I love how it’s organized and the contextual pieces it adds to the numbers in front of you. For example, if your Mental Recovery is sub-optimal, you’ll see “PAY ATTENTION” below the number.

Or, my resting heart rate was high for a couple of nights, so to the right of RHR in the Heart Health tile, you’ll see “OUT OF RANGE” with an orange icon next to it. There’s a lot you can see at a glance, but even more to dive into if you want by clicking on each tile.

Let’s get into some of the nuts and bolts of the health and fitness experience in everyday use.