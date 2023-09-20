Amazfit Watches Several different Amazfit watches are on sale at Amazon right now. The discounts are up to 20% off, which drops the lowest price down to just $135. Be sure to check out all the models on sale right now. See at Amazon

Smartwatches can do just about anything you need them to do these days, often integrating with other smart technology for a seamless experience. You can have this experience with a lot of Android smartwatches, including Samsung, but you can also pair your smartphones with other smartwatches too. If you’re looking for an affordable smartwatch that also comes in several styles, check out this Amazfit sale, where you can get a watch for as low as $135.

Why an Amazfit smartwatch is worth buying

This Amazfit sale on Amazon has 14 smartwatches available in both men’s and women’s styles. The Amazfit T-Rex Pro, for example, has an HD AMOLED color screen and up to 40 hours of use on GPS mode, with the battery life working from nine to 18 days depending on its usage. This smartwatch is also water-resistant, with a depth of 100 meters, so you don’t have to worry about water making your watch malfunction. Plus, it tracks health and wellness needs such as calories burned and distance traveled.

The Amazfit GTS 4 is designed for everyone. The design of this watch is in line with more modern styles rather than the rugged styles of performance watches, but this one still performs. Built with GPS antenna technology, it’s 99% accurate, and you can import a route file via the Zepp app to help you navigate to your location in real time. Also, this watch is Alexa-compatible, meaning you can answer phone calls. Fitness and health tracking are also available to keep you on track toward your health goals.

Other watches on sale include the Amazfit T-Rex 2 smartwatch for men for $180 and the Amazfit GTR 4 smartwatch for men for $170, both of which have similar features. No matter which watch you purchase, you’ll get one that’s compatible with Android and iOS for up to 20% off.