Key Takeaways The Amazfit T-Rex 3 features a rugged design and packs a 1.5" AMOLED display.

Despite packing almost all possible health features, the T-Rex 3 only costs $280.

Battery life ranges from 13 days with heavy use to 40 days with regular use.

Garmin offers a range of rugged smartwatches designed to endure harsh conditions while providing multi-day battery life. Samsung also entered this segment with its rugged Galaxy Watch Ultra this year, boasting impressive specs. But the problem is that these watches are exorbitantly expensive, typically ranging from $500 to $900 or higher. With the Amazfit T-Rex 3, the company aims to cater to the rugged requirements of users on a tight budget.

Related Best smartwatches for Android in 2024 The best watches for your Android phone

As evident from its design, Amazfit has designed the 45mm T-Rex 3 with rugged usage in mind. It features a military-grade polymer frame with a stainless steel octagon-shaped bezel and a 10ATM water-resistant rating. The right side houses two textured buttons, so you can quickly identify them without looking at the watch.

Compared to the T-Rex Ultra, the newer model sports a bigger 1.5-inch circular AMOLED display with a peak brightness of 2,000 nits. Corning's Gorilla Glass sits on top of the panel, offering protection against scratches and scuffs.

Amazfit T-Rex 3 The Amazfit T-Rex 3 features a rugged design and a super-bright 1.5-inch circular AMOLED screen with a peak brightness of 2,000 nits. It also stands out for its claimed battery life of 27 days, which can be extended to over 40 days, and offline navigation support. Case Material Stainless steel bezel, Polymer middle frame Display 1.5-inch AMOLED Display resolution 480 x 480 Storage 32GB Battery 700mAH Wi-Fi connectivity Wi-Fi 2.4GHz Bluetooth Bluetooth 5.2, BLE Dimensions 48.5 x 48.5 x 13.75 mm Weight 68.3g Strap size 22mm Colors Onyx, Lava Price $280 ATM Rating 10 ATM Always on display Yes Expand $280 at Amazon

Internally, Amazfit has equipped the watch with a ZPS3044 processor, 64MB of RAM, and 32GB of storage. The T-Rex 3 runs on Amazfit's Zepp OS 4, which features a ChatGPT-powered AI voice assistant. While not as feature-rich as Wear OS, Zepp OS covers the basics with features like offline maps, 400+ watch faces, and support for third-party Bluetooth accessories like speakers and action cameras.

The watch has 170 sports modes and can track your heart rate, SpO2 levels, HRV, VO2 Max, and more.

The Amazfit T-Rex 3 provides almost a month-long battery life

Source: Amazfit

Amazfit claims the T-Rex 3 will last up to 13 days of heavy use or up to 27 days with regular usage. Using the battery saver mode, you can extend the runtime to a whopping 40 days. When using the dual-band GPS for activity tracking, the watch can last up to 42 hours in the highest accuracy mode. The T-Rex 3's beefy 700mAh battery makes these impressive battery life figures possible. On the flip side, the watch purportedly takes a whopping 3 hours for a full charge.

Despite packing such impressive specs, the Amazfit T-Rex 3 carries a retail price of $280, making it nearly three times cheaper than the Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra. You can already get it from Amazon in the US.