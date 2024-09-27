Key Takeaways Amazfit Helio Ring gets a permanent $100 price cut, making it $199.

Subscriptions for advanced sleep and fitness features are now free for all users.

Updates to the Zepp app will improve user experience, with new features and a more user-friendly design launching on October 14.

It's 2024, and the smart ring market is more competitive than ever, with Samsung's Galaxy Ring and the Oura Ring among the top contenders. Amazfit made its entry earlier this year with the Helio Ring, but it struggled to gain traction due to two major issues: despite being marketed as subscription-free, it wasn't with certain features requiring a monthly subscription, and its $299 price tag felt too high. The company is now addressing both of these concerns.

Amazfit has announced (via Android Central) a permanent $100 price cut on the Helio Ring, bringing the price of the smart ring from $299 to $199. In addition to the price cut, Amazfit is making the two subscriptions, Zepp Aura and Zepp Fitness features, free for both new and existing users, "for life."

Amazfit Helio Ring steps up to challenge the Galaxy Ring

For those unfamiliar, the Helio Ring tracks sleep and fitness data without requiring subscriptions. However, Zepp Aura offers advanced AI insights like sleep apnea and insomnia detection, while the Zepp Fitness subscription unlocks an AI chatbot to help you with training and recovery. Despite marketing the Helio Ring as "subscription-free," Amazfit was previously charging users $50 per year for each of these subscriptions. Now, these services are free for all users.

To make the deal even sweeter, Amazfit is also revamping the Zepp app — the companion app that displays insights from the ring — with a new design and additional features. Upcoming features include a workout exertion score, a new health monitoring section, and a food camera diary.

It will also highlight which metrics “need attention” and present data in a more user-friendly format. The new app is expected to launch on October 14 for both Amazfit smart ring and smartwatch users.

At $199 and a completely subscription-free experience, the Amazfit Helio Ring now offers a more complete package compared to the Galaxy Ring, which costs nearly twice as much. We'll update our review once these new features are available, and we've tested the ring again. However, with these updates, the Helio Ring now seems like a more compelling option for anyone looking to try out a smart ring for the first time.