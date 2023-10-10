There are a lot of great smartwatch deals during Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days. But with so many companies with options to pick from, both good and bad, sifting through all the options can be a bit overwhelming. One of those companies that sometimes gets overlooked for some of the bigger names in the industry is Amazfit.

I have been using smartwatches from the brand for years now, and I really like them. While my favorites from Amazfit tend to be the more durable and bulky options, the sleek models like the ones on sale right now in the GTS 4 and GTS 3 are too good to pass up if you're in the market for a great fitness wearable.

Amazfit GTS 4

I had the opportunity to check out the Amazfit GTS 4 last winter and came away pretty impressed. Sure, at full price, there are other options that could provide more features. But with a sale price of $160, it is a great option to consider. Amazfit does a great job of providing updates to its wearables, and the GTS 4 has gotten better with time. The Zepp OS software is snappy and packed with features from keeping you in the loop with notifications to a host of health and fitness tools.

While you won't have any third-party apps on the Amazfit GTS 4, it does come with over 150 sports modes to track nearly any exercise you want. During your workouts, the watch can provide you with reminders, live through the watch's speaker or connected Bluetooth headphones.

Whether it's your current pace on a run or what your current heart rate is, the GTS 4 is a great workout companion. When you are ready for recovery, you can track your sleep with the watch, too. With up to eight days of battery life, you'll have to recharge before your watch will.

Amazfit GTS 3

The slightly smaller and older sibling to the Amazfit GTS 4, the GTS 3 provides nearly all the same excellent features of the newer version — some even better. One of the big pros of the GTS 3 is the battery life. Though the battery in this model is smaller than that of the GTS 4, it can net you up to twelve days between charges. You still get over 150 different sport and exercise modes, all the health monitoring sensors you'd expect, and more for a steal of a deal price tag of $100.

The Amazfit GTS 3 does miss out on the live coaching of the GTS 4, it lacks a speaker, and one of the GPS modes, but you'll get nearly everything else for $60 less. Whether you want to track your workouts or monitor your stress levels, the GTS 3 can help you out. This is what helps to make it one of the best budget fitness trackers on the market.

While you still have to make a choice for which of these helpful health buddies to choose from, hopefully, you have a bit more info to help you with the decision. The Amazfit GTS 4 and GTS 3 are a solid choice for a fitness tracker that can last for days and still provide you with data on your health.

If your primary goal for a wearable is to help you on your fitness journey, then you'd be better served by the GTS 4 as it has a bit more accurate GPS system, and the live coaching can be very helpful. But if you want to save a few bucks and still get plenty of workout assistance from your wearable, the GTS 3 is a great choice, too.