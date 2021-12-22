Amazfit added to its watch lineup in October by introducing its third-gen GT smartwatches: the Amazfit GTR 3, GTR 3 Pro, and GTS 3. Shortly after launch, the devices got a software update that optimized the heart rate sensor. Amazfit is now rolling out a second update, complete with some welcome quality-of-life improvements.

This update includes features like the ability to manually calibrate altitude, a screen lock function in the control center, and a background app status indicator on watch faces to the devices (via Tizen Help). Amazfit GTR 3 Pro owners can now access the GoPro Mini app in the Zepp app store. Of the three watches, it’s the only one that supports Zepp, so don’t expect the others to get the GoPro Mini app or any other software added down the road. The changelog also mentions the usual system stability improvements and bug fixes.

The Amazfit GTR 3 offers excellent battery life and health tracking, but it struggles to stand apart from other smartwatches. That said, the devices are relatively cheap, and the company is showing a strong update game early on. It’ll be interesting to see how Amazfit performs throughout 2022.

