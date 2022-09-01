The world of smartwatches isn't just the black-and-white of Apple Watch and Wear OS — even if they are the best smartwatches out there. Amazfit, for one, has been pushing its own software platform while undercutting the competition on price delivering some funky devices. Following up on its third-gen GT series of watches, the company is bringing to light at IFA 2022 the GTR 4 and GTS 4 watches — which feature round and square displays, respectively — with what it's calling an industry first.

The watches are packed with some interesting instruments including dual-band, circularly polarized GPS with support for five satellite systems (six after a later firmware update) for improved reception in rough environments. Amazfit claims its setup can capture double the signal than single-band GPS systems with linear polarization. In other words, the company seems to be out for Garmin's neck.

Source: Amazfit

The company is also boosting its BioTracker optical sensor and the underlying Zepp OS 2.0 with the ability to run through a series of measurements — heart rate, breathing rate, blood-oxygen saturation, and stress levels — with one tap and just 45 seconds. Persistent tracking is available for heart rate, blood-oxygen saturation, and stress. Exercise tracking expands to more than 150 sport modes including eight modes that can be automatically detected. Strength trainers can also program their own interval templates and get extra stats like VO₂ Max with their routines.

In addition to Strava, Amazfit has a new deal with Adidas to integrate health metrics into the latter's Runtastic app.

Source: Amazfit

The GTS 4 measures up 9.9mm thick, weighs in 27 grams, and is advertised with a one-week battery at 300mAh. The GTR 4 is the heftier of the two, but comes out with a two-week battery (475mAh) to boot.

The Amazfit GTR 4 and GTS 4 will start at €200 — a step up the price ladder from the third-gen and, consequently, just a little less padded from the competition. Pre-orders begin September 2 in Germany and Poland with sales beginning September 12 in Germany and September 16 in Poland. Details on wider availability across Europe and the rest of the world will follow.

Source: Amazfit

Customers who want a new Amazfit watch right now can grab the GTS 4 Mini: it's got a 1.65" display, more than 120 sports modes, and a 15-day battery (270mAh). You can order one in Black, Blue, White, or Pink for $95 today.