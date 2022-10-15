Whether you'll buy and use it, well, that's up to you

Amazfit has sold wearables, smartwatches, and fitness equipment for a few years now. More recently, the company unveiled the GTR 4 and GTS 4 smartwatches. In our review of the GTR 4, we found the watch's UI unhelpful and the companion app to be just as confounding. Hopefully, things might be different as the company's just announced a new smartwatch this week, the Falcon.

This wearable features a sapphire crystal glass screen for durability wrapped around a titanium shell. There are four physical control keys on the device, enabling users to control the watch's functionality during workouts. Amazfit says it has built in 150 sport tracking modes including for kite surfing and triathlons and is also bundling its AI-based coaching system. The company says Zepp Coach provides tips based on the individual's physical attributes "to help them scientifically improve their sports performance and build better fitness habits."

Buyers are promised a robust GPS tracking system, 20 ATM water resistance, and the ability to pair the Falcon with workout devices they have at home such as cycling power meters or heart-rate belts as long as they support Bluetooth. All fitness and health data can be viewed on the Zepp app, with syncing supported on services like Google Fit, Strava, Relive, Adidas Running, and Apple Health.

The wearable is already available through Amazon and Amazfit Stores (including its official site) in the US, UK, France, Germany, Italy, and Spain. Meanwhile, the Falcon will also make its way to Brazil, Mexico, and other regions through AliExpress. You can get the Amazfit Falcon in the US for $499 or €499/£499 across Europe and the UK.

Depending on how you look at it, this makes Google's Pixel Watch a bargain at $350 or wholly inadequate — and not just when it's pitted against the Apple Watch.