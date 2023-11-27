Amazfit Bip 3 Urban Edition $35 $62 Save $27 Amazfit makes some of the best smartwatches that get the basics right and don’t cost a ton. The Bip 3 Urban Edition is perfect for your workout sessions and can save you from charging your watch every single day. This will be the best $35 you’ll spend this Cyber Monday. $35 at Walmart

There are plenty of Android smartwatches to choose from, but most cost upwards of $200. If you want something that's a great fitness tracker with basic smartwatch features, and doesn’t burn a hole in your pocket, your best bet is the Amazfit Bip 3 Urban Edition.

It’s a fantastic smartwatch for basic use and its biggest upside is its long battery life that no Wear OS smartwatch can even come close to. And lucky for you, the smartwatch is heavily discounted at Walmart for Cyber Monday, bringing its price down from the usual $62 to $35, saving you a good $27.

Why the Amazfit Bip 3 is the best budget smartwatch deal this season

That $35 is getting you a lot for a little. The Bip 3 looks quite minimal with an understated design that blends with any of your outfits, while its strap is made to be worn while you’re working out and sweating. It's rated 50ATM for water resistance, keeping it safe from splashes while you're swimming laps.

It’s got a large color display on the front to let you keep track of your vitals much better than a basic fitness tracker with a tiny screen. And you can use that big display to flaunt your favorite watch face as well. Despite that large screen, the Bip 3 can last for 14 days between charges, meaning you won’t find it dead when you pick it up in the morning right before heading out for a run. And it's not just for running, you can use the watch for plenty of exercises — it has 60 modes built-in, ensuring there is something for everyone.

While it doesn’t have Android apps like the Galaxy Watch 6, the Amazifit Bip 3 lets you do a lot of smart stuff. For instance, you can control your phone camera, receive app notifications (including from chat apps), control your phone’s music, and much more. What else can you ask for from a smartwatch costing just $35?

Just make sure to head to Walmart for the deal - Amazon has also discounted the Bip 3, but only as low as $50, making Walmart's deal by far the better buy.

This Cyber Monday, a ton of fitness trackers and smartwatches are discounted, waiting for you to jump on those tempting deals. If you want something pricier, you can look at what Fitbit has on offer, while many sports-centric Garmin watches are also available at great prices right now — though today is the last day to make the best of these low prices.