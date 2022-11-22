Source: Amazfit Amazfit Band 5 Activity Fitness Tracker $28 $40 Save $12 The early Black Friday deal on the Amazfit Band 5 makes this no-nonsense fitness tracker almost an impulse buy. At under $30, you won't find many other trackers offering more for less. $28 at Amazon

With so many delicious holiday meals in our immediate future, is now the time to get a head start on our new year fitness goals? If you're looking to start gathering some actionable fitness data without breaking the bank, the Amazfit Band 5 deserves your attention. Usually priced at $40, this early Black Friday deal slashes it to a mere $28.

Compared to some of the other best fitness trackers for 2022, the super-affordable Amazfit Band 5 holds up quite well. It offers many of the same features as those more expensive fitness bands, like heart rate monitoring, blood oxygen monitoring, sleep tracking, step tracking, and more. It also has women's health tracking, stress monitoring, and breathing exercises.

Why you should buy the Amazfit Band 5

This wearable can track all of your activities: things like walking, cycling, running, treadmill, swimming, and more, with its 11 sports modes. Amazfit claims the Band 5 will last for 15 days on a charge during normal usage, and even more, 25 days on power saving mode.

Another stand-out feature of this smart band is the Alexa support — you can ask it questions, set alarms and timers, and more, directly by talking to the band. But being a budget fitness tracker, you will miss out on the more premium build you'd get with from Fitbit and Garmin, as well as their polished user interfaces; the UI on Amazfit can feel a bit janky at times. You’re also missing out on the automatic fitness tracking feature, and must manually select and record each activity.

Still, the price is right, and if the available features align with your needs, we think you'll agree that the Amazfit Band 5 is easily one of the best Black Friday deals on fitness trackers.