Smartwatches are the most popular choice if you're looking to buy a new wearable. But you may not need all that power if you're looking for something that's good at tracking your health and wellness metrics. That's where fitness trackers come in, offering pretty much everything that most would need, at a price that's more affordable.

Amazfit is a brand that's been around for a while, and offers a wide range of fitness tracking products that are actually pretty good. The Amazfit Active Edge recently caught our attention thanks to its feature set and lowered price. For a limited time, you can score this fitness tracker for just $59, which is 46% below its original price of $110. This is the lowest price we've seen to date on this model, so get it while you can because this deal won't last long.

What's great about the Amazfit Active Edge?

So what do you get when it comes to this fitness tracker? Well, the design looks more like a smartwatch, and even has a pretty good design that's available in a range of colors. It features a 1.32-inch screen that looks good both during the day and at night. The fitness tracker also has four physical buttons that can be used to interact with the watch as well.

Naturally, you get protection against the elements, and up to 10 ATM when it comes to water resistance. The Amazfit Active Edge also can reach up to 24 days of battery life on a single charge, which is great if you're ever out of reach of a charger. You also get a wide variety of different sensors that allow you to track your health, fitness, and wellness metrics.

There's even a fitness coach that's included in the app that can help you achieve your goals. And if you like to stay connected, the Amazfit Active Edge can keep you informed, relaying notifications from your phone. Overall, you really can't go wrong here. This fitness tracker offers a lot and does it while not costing a lot of money. So if you've been thinking about a fitness tracker or smartwatch, we think this one's a good option that now just $59.