Apple introduced Always-On Display with the iPhone 14 Pro series in 2022. But even the best mid-range Android phones have offered similar functionality for years. What's even better is that on many devices, you can customize Always On Display as per your liking with different clock styles, themes, and more. If you are new to the Android world, follow the guide below to learn how to customize and turn your phone's Always On Display on or off.

What to know about Always On Display on Android phones

Always On Display puts your phone's screen in a low-power state where it displays the time, date, and unread notification icons. This feature is primarily available on Android devices with AMOLED displays. LCD panels can't support such a low-power state and consume too much power even at their lowest brightness.

Depending on the manufacturer's implementation, your phone's Always On Display could only show content in grayscale. On some phones, you can customize Always On Display with custom clocks, stickers, images, and more. To wake up your phone from Always On Display, tap its screen.

While Always On Display's efficiency has improved over the years, it still consumes a lot of power. With the feature enabled, you can see an additional battery drain of 1% to 1.5% per hour on your phone. This should not be an issue if your Android phone offers good battery life. But using Always On Display might not be a good idea if it struggles to make it through the day.

Some apps can add Always On Display functionality to unsupported phones. However, since it isn't added natively, the feature would consume a large amount of power, leading to a drastic hit in your phone's battery life.

How to turn Always On Display on or off on Samsung phones

The best Samsung phones come with a customizable Always On Display mode. You can set the phone's display to turn on in a low-power state during a scheduled time, when a new notification comes in, or have it always on.

Open the Settings menu on your Samsung Galaxy phone. Scroll down and select Lock screen. Tap Always On Display. Turn on the option and select when or how to enable Always On Display: Tap to show, Show always, Show as scheduled, Show for new notifications. 2 Images Close Tap Clock style to customize Always On Display's clock. You can also use a custom image from your gallery, stickers, or Bitmoji. Based on your preference, activate or deactivate music information and auto-brightness for Always On Display. Close

To turn off Always On Display, go to the Always On Display menu and deactivate the option.

How to activate or deactivate Always On Display on Google Pixel

Unlike on Samsung phones, you can't customize Always On Display's functionality on Pixel phones. Google's implementation is basic in comparison.

Open the Settings menu from the app drawer or through the shortcut in the Quick Settings panel. Tap Display. Select Lock screen. Turn on the toggle for Always show time and info. 2 Images Close

Your Pixel phone's display will remain on and show the time, date, and unread notifications icons in a low-power grayscale state. A tap on the display wakes the phone and shows the lock screen with more details about the unread notifications.

Follow the same steps and turn off the toggle when you want to turn off Always On Display on your Pixel.

How to turn on and off Always On Display on OnePlus phones

Not all OnePlus phones support Always On Display. The feature is missing from some of the company's budget Nord offerings.

Open the Settings app on your OnePlus phone. Navigate to Wallpapers & Style > Always-On Display. Turn on the Always-On Display toggle. To show music playback and delivery tracking information, tap Contextual info and select the relevant options. You can scroll down to customize the Always On Display clock theme, add a personalized Bitmoji, Canvas, custom patterns, and more. 2 Images Close

How to activate or deactivate Always On Display on Xiaomi and Poco phones

Xiaomi's implementation of Always On Display in MIUI is rich, with plenty of clock designs. And unlike Google Pixel phones, Xiaomi's Always On Display can display colors and doesn't switch to grayscale mode.

Open the Settings menu on your Xiaomi or Poco phone. Select Always-on display & Lock screen. Tap Always-on display. Turn on the Always-on display toggle. 2 Images Close Set the display to remain on only for 10 seconds after tapping, as per a schedule, or always from the Display items sub-menu. To customize the look of Always On Display, scroll down and select any theme you like. You can then tweak its color to your liking. Close

If you want to turn off Always On Display, follow the above guide until step 4 and deactivate the toggle.

Customize your Android phone

Always On Display is one of the many ways to personalize your Android phone. You can also customize your Android 12 and Android 13 phone's Material You theme to make it yours. Or you can try one of our favorite Android launchers to spice up your homescreen.