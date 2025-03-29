I've weathered a lot of changes to Google's hardware lineup over the years, but since I picked up my Pixel 2 XL, I've cheerfully stuck by Pixel phones, thanks to their straightforward and bloat-free software. My relationship with Google Home products is a little more tenuous, but I still use Google Assistant daily to answer questions about the weather, set timers, add items to my shopping list, and more.

All that is about to change. Google will soon replace Google Assistant with Gemini on Pixel phones, with no option for users to reverse the change. Phones are first, but judging by Google's announcement, Gemini will replace Google Assistant on all platforms. The only exceptions are devices that don't meet Gemini's minimum hardware requirements.

AI is tricky to avoid in 2025, but until now, Gemini and other AI tools have been opt-in. I've blocked Gemini on my personal devices since it was available, but soon, this will no longer be possible. So, if you don't want AI forced on you but love Google's hardware like me, here are some fantastic replacements for your Google products that don't rely on AI

5 Motorola is the Android manufacturer with the least bloat

Time to consider the Razr again

There are plenty of fantastic alternatives to Google Pixel phones, but most will soon force you to use AI-powered voice assistants. OnePlus phones running OxygenOS 15 or later have Gemini as the default voice assistant, Bixby on OneUI 7 is now powered by Gemini, and Amazon and Apple are smoothing out the kinks in their AI assistants. Even Nothing has added a physical button that opens a ChatGPT-powered tool on its latest phones.

Soon, it'll be impossible to avoid AI-powered voice assistants, so your best bet is to use a device that gives you the greatest choice between them. Sure, you can install Alexa, ChatGPT, or Perplexity on a Pixel phone to avoid Gemini, but you're still at the mercy of Google forcing AI into every element of your Pixel phone.

The best alternative for your Pixel phone is a Motorola Razr+ or Edge device. Motorola's phones have come a long way in the last couple of years, thanks to refreshed software and hardware that can compete with similarly priced Android phones. Yes, Motorola is rolling out Moto AI features on its latest phones, but as AP's Stephen Radochia pointed out, Motorola doesn't force it on you. You will have to deal with poor software support, but in an age where Android updates are becoming more meaningless (and crammed with more AI bloat), this isn't much of a hardship.

4 Garmin offers the best Pixel Watch alternative

The Venu 3 is refreshingly free of Google's gimmicks

As most of the best Android smartwatches are manufactured by companies with the worst track record for cramming AI into their phones, you'll have to look further than the big names to find an AI-free smartwatch. Fortunately, there are plenty of fantastic alternatives that don't force AI on you.

For the premium experience, Garmin's watches are your best choice for replacing your Pixel Watch. The Venu 3 has a similar look to the Pixel Watch and can take calls, track exercises, pay via NFC, and play music from Spotify, Amazon Music, and Deezer. The Venu 3 doesn't use Wear OS, so you don't have to worry about AI features sneaking in through Wear OS updates.

If you want a simple smartwatch experience, Nothing's CMF Watch Pro 2 is the best smartwatch at a two-figure price point you can buy. While it's build is basic at best and flimsy at worst, it nails all the crucial elements of a smartwatch. It's a great investment if you're tired of feature bloat on smartwatches.

3 Switch to Sonos for your smart speaker

Straightforward music controls and voice commands