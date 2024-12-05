Key Takeaways Aloha browser introduces Cookie Consent Management feature to automatically handle cookies based on user settings.

Users can set preferences for different websites and cookie types for a personalized browsing experience.

The new tool aims to streamline the user experience by eliminating cookie pop-ups while ensuring privacy compliance.

When your web browser last prompted you to accept cookies, what did you do? Like most of us, you probably tapped "Accept All" without a second thought (only to delete your cookies later due to slow browser performance).

We're used to granting permissions to apps so we can get on with our day, but have you stopped to consider what kind of access you might be giving to apps? Balancing privacy and convenience is a difficult act, but a new browser feature hopes to streamline your user experience and eliminate cookie prompts, and it's due out for Android in early 2025.

The Aloha browser first launched in 2015, but has since grown in popularity and averages around 10 million monthly users. It sets itself apart from the competition with useful, user-focused features like a built-in VPN, adblocker, HTTPS everywhere, and more. Now the browser is adding a new Cookie Consent Management feature that will automatically block or accept cookies based on your settings.

When can you put it to use? This feature is currently rolling out to iOS, and Aloha expects Android users to get it within the next several months, according to the company's press release.

How does Cookie Consent Management work?

Cookie Consent Management will ask how you want to handle cookies exactly once: the first time. After that, the feature will automatically accept or deny cookies based on the choices you made. "But wait just a moment," you might say — "I don't see cookie banner pop-ups." To that we ask: are you using an adblocker? Many times, adblockers will hide pop-ups, but can potentially expose your data to more crawlers than you might be comfortable with.

"How the industry manages cookie consent is backward and has actually backfired. It's time to give users the ability to manage their privacy preferences across the web without being constantly interrupted by cookie pop-ups," said Andrew Frost Moroz, the Founder of Aloha Browser.

"Many solutions on the market block cookie pop-up banners, causing them to disappear from the browser, but this creates a misleading illusion of privacy. We aim to fix that by giving users the chance to make informed decisions about the data they choose to share with websites."

Aloha's new tool is designed to comply with privacy regulations and GDPR requirements. Users will be able to set custom preferences for different websites and different types of cookies. Although Aloha has not given a firm release date, the fact that it is already coming to iOS suggests an Android launch sometime soon, perhaps early next year.