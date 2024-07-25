Summary Google might be gearing up to release a new Nest Learning Thermostat, as suggested by leaked marketing materials.

The upcoming model may feature a larger display, curved glass, and Soli technology for presence detection.

A second-gen Nest Temperature Sensor is also on the horizon, boasting a sleeker design and improved battery life.

Google unveiled the third-gen Nest Learning Thermostat in 2015, with a thinner design and a 25% bigger display than its predecessor. Almost a decade later, though, the thermostat is showing its age, with better offerings available at a lower price. It appears that Google is ready to give the Nest Learning Thermostat its long overdue refresh, with marketing materials for the fourth-gen model leaking online and a new temperature sensor.

In a series of posts on X, leaker @MysteryLupin shared promotional renders of the second-gen Nest Temperature Sensor. Unlike the current-gen model, the upcoming sensor has a rounder shape and resembles the top of a burger bun.

For a discrete look, it will skip the Nest branding at the top. The marketing materials don't highlight any breakthrough new features. The only notable upgrade appears to be three years of battery life, up from two years of the current model.

Interestingly, the second-gen Nest Temperature Sensor will not work with the original Nest Thermostat. Given the latter's age, it's understandable why Google's upcoming temperature sensor won't support it.

Pricing for the second-gen Nest Temperature Sensor will apparently remain unchanged, with a single unit costing $39 and a pack of three coming in at $99. More importantly, one of the marketing materials gives us our first look at the Nest Learning Thermostat (4th gen). From the renders, it will seemingly pack a larger display than its third-gen sibling, with sleeker edges and a curved glass on top. While not mentioned, the display might get a resolution bump for better sharpness.

The Google Home screenshots show the air quality monitor, which indicates that the upcoming Nest Thermostat can monitor indoor air quality.

New Nest Learning Thermostat could debut next month

Google's upcoming Nest Thermostat might also use Soli to detect your presence and automatically adjust the temperature based on that. Google uses this technology on the Nest Thermostat but the third-gen Learning Thermostat misses out on this functionality. There's no mention of whether the upcoming thermostat will feature Thread support.

The leaked promo materials don't reveal anything else about the fourth-gen Nest Thermostat. But they at least confirm its existence. Google has a Pixel event scheduled for August 13, and the new thermostat could go official there.