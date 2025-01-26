What's enticing about the Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold is its phablet-sized screen, which folds to the size of a pocket-friendly smartphone. Whether you use it to answer emails on your commute or play mobile games over your lunch break, the 8-inch display hidden inside makes tasks more manageable.

Google's second-generation foldable handset is one of the best Google Pixel phones you can buy. It has a slim form factor, a sturdy build, and a high-quality camera system. It's packed with features tailored to its innovative design. If you recently bought one or are considering switching, here are the best features the Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold offers.

5 Take great photos of your kids

Smiley shots every time

Parents know how hard it is to take photos of children. They move around, they look away from the camera, and it's hard to capture a genuine smile. Made You Look keeps their attention by displaying a fun animation on the cover display while you snap the shot on the internal screen.

The tool detects when they gaze toward the camera and makes the cartoon react with movement, sounds, and bursts of color, giving you time to press the shutter button and get a natural smile every time. There's a selection of scenes, occasionally including licensed characters, like Joy from Disney Pixar's Inside Out.

4 Multitask with split screen

Use two apps at the same time

Pixel's Split Screen feature allows you to open two apps at the same time and use them simultaneously. For example, you can make video calls while taking notes on Google Docs, watch a YouTube video while you answer your messages on Gmail, or shop on Amazon while you look up the best products to buy on Google Chrome.

To set it up, swipe up from the bottom of the screen, press and hold the app icon, select Split Screen, and then open another app in the remaining section. This feature is available on Google's other Pixel devices, but the larger display makes it feel more comfortable, even compared to the 6.8-inch Google Pixel 9 Pro XL.

3 Translate conversations

For a more natural flow between languages

You can use the cover display and the internal screen at the same time to translate conversations. Display one language on the outside screen and one on the inside. Conversations will flow more quickly and naturally than if you pass the phone back and forth.

To turn on Dual Screen Interpreter Mode, open the Translate app, tap Conversation, select Face to Face, and then choose Dual Screen.

2 Switch to Tabletop Mode

You can prop up the phone on any surface

Within certain apps, the Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold switches to Tabletop Mode when you fold the phone into an L-shape. For example, when you open the camera, fold the phone, and place the handset with the cover screen facing down, Tabletop Mode allows you to take photos anywhere without propping up the device. Frame the shot, set the timer, and run into the photo.

When you partially fold the device while watching a movie on Netflix, the on-screen content rearranges itself, placing the video on the top half to simplify hands-free watching.

Another cool way to use Tabletop Mode is to take photos of the night sky without a tripod. Combined with Night Sight, this tool allows you to point the camera toward the sky and take crystal-clear photos of the stars and the moon. Tabletop mode ensures the phone stays still without shakiness from your hands, which is key for long-exposure shots and astrophotography.

1 Take better-quality selfies

Make more use of the rear camera

On most smartphones, you can only take selfies using the front camera, which tends to be a more basic shooter than the main camera system on the back of the phone. This isn't a problem on the Pixel 9 Pro Fold. When you unfold the phone, you can take photos of yourself using the rear camera and see what you're capturing on the cover screen.

Why you should buy the Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold

The main reason to buy the Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold is the 8-inch screen on the inside. It's bright and colorful with good contrast and a high refresh rate, making it perfect for streaming TV shows and movies or capturing and editing photos.

There's more to this phone than the big screen. The Tensor G3 chipset delivers solid performance, making it a good choice for mobile gaming. Plus, loads of cool AI-powered features are packed in, like Call Assist, Live Captions, and Best Take. The camera system snaps impressive photography during the day and at night. This is a solid handset and an improvement on its predecessor. It might be a pricey piece of gear, but it is worth considering in 2025.