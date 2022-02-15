There's always more than one method to find them

Your Google account hosts a wide variety of settings located in a central place. From personal information to helpful security features, it's essential to review your Google account settings every once in a while. Doing so helps keep your account safe and secure at all times.

To do this, you must first know how to find your account settings in the first place. Let's look at all the different methods you can use.

The Google app

Since the Google app is installed by default on many modern Android devices, it's usually considered one of the most universal methods for accessing account settings. No digging through system menus necessary. All you need to do is the following:

Open the Google app. Tap your profile icon in the upper right corner of the screen. Press the Manage your Google Account button.

Image Gallery (3 Images) Expand Expand Expand

Close

Other Google-related apps

This probably isn't a surprise, but many of Google's other apps include a method for accessing your account settings as well. It allows you to quickly and easily check account-related items without leaving certain apps. All you need to do is the following:

Open one of Google's other apps, such as Gmail or the Play Store. Tap your profile icon in the upper right of the screen. Click the Manage your Google Account button.

Image Gallery (4 Images) Expand Expand Expand Expand

Close

The Manage your Google Account button for the Gmail, Play Store, Google Maps, and YouTube apps.

Pixel Launcher

If you happen to have a Pixel phone with the default Pixel Launcher, there's an even faster method you can use right from your home screen. You can check it out by doing this:

Swipe left on your home screen to bring up your news feed from the Google app. Tap your profile icon in the upper right of the screen. Tap the Manage your Google Account button.

Image Gallery (2 Images) Expand Expand

Close

If this doesn't work for you, make sure to double-check the setting in your Pixel Launcher by doing the following:

Long-press any blank space on your home screen. Select Home settings. Tap the button on the right for Swipe to access Google app to enable the feature.

Image Gallery (3 Images) Expand Expand Expand

Close

System settings

This method involves navigating through the system menu to find your Google account settings. The location can differ slightly depending on the device and version of Android; however, you can check out the following as a general guide:

Open the Settings app. Go to Passwords & accounts. Scroll down if needed and tap your Google account email address. Press Google Account; it'll take you to the main page for your settings.

Image Gallery (3 Images) Expand Expand Expand

Close

You can also say or type "Account settings" when using Google Assistant to jump right to the Passwords & accounts page.

If you have a recent Pixel or Samsung smartphone, there's also a second and slightly shorter route you can take. Go to Settings → Google, then tap the Manage my Google Account button.

Image Gallery (2 Images) Expand Expand

Close

Google Assistant

The Google Assistant has a lot of useful commands that some may forget about, including the ability to access your Google account settings. To quickly find your settings, you can do the following:

Bring up the Google Assistant using your favorite method. Say or type "Assistant settings." Tap the Manage your Google Account button.

Image Gallery (2 Images) Expand Expand

Close

Alternatively, tapping your profile icon in the upper right of the Google Assistant popup will take you directly to your Google account settings.

Web browser

If you'd prefer to access your account settings from the web instead, you can do that by following the simple steps below:

Open the Google account settings web app in your browser of choice. Sign in to your account if needed. Once you're signed in, the main page for your account settings appears.

Image Gallery (2 Images) Expand Expand

Close

As you can see, Google made sure you can locate your account settings in just about every way possible. Whether it's from Google's own apps or through a web browser, there's always an option to suit your needs and preferences.

YouTube Music updates tablet UI, plans to base future improvements on user feedback Now you'll be able to tell audiobooks from albums

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email