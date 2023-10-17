The best Android smartwatches can do more than just track your steps and the calories you burn. They also pack several safety features that can be extremely helpful in an emergency or life-threatening situation. The Google Pixel Watch 2 is no exception to this, with features like Emergency SOS, fall detection, and more. If you plan on buying Google's latest smartwatch and are wondering about all the safety features it packs, read on.

Emergency SOS

Emergency SOS can be useful when you find yourself in a serious situation. Simply press the crown on your Pixel Watch five times to trigger the Emergency mode. Based on how you have set up the feature, it contacts emergency services and shares your location with them, provided you have Emergency Location Service turned on. Alternatively, you can use the feature to call your pre-specified emergency contact.

The feature is available on both LTE and Wi-Fi variants of the Pixel Watch 2 and its predecessor. With the Wi-Fi model, the watch must be paired with a smartphone to contact emergency services. Also, while the LTE-equipped smartwatch can call emergency services without an active SIM, it may not work in all countries.

Note that setting up Emergency SOS on your Android phone won't ensure the feature is enabled on your Pixel Watch 2.

Fall detection

2 Images Close

Fall detection arrived on the original Pixel Watch nearly six months after its launch. Thankfully, that's not the case with the Pixel Watch 2, as the feature is available right out of the box. As the name suggests, fall detection will contact emergency services if the watch detects a hard fall. After the initial 30 seconds, your Pixel Watch 2 will vibrate and play a loud sound. If you don't respond to it within 60 seconds, it will call emergency services with an automated voice message informing them of the situation.

Do note that fall detection is only available in selected countries. And if you travel to another country where fall detection is not available, the feature won't work. Still, make sure to set up Emergency SOS and fall detection on your Pixel Watch, as they can potentially save your life.

Emergency Sharing and Safety Check

Emergency Sharing and Safety Check are closely tied together. With Emergency Sharing, you can share your real-time location and updates with your emergency contacts. You can enable this safety feature from the Safety & emergency > Emergency sharing menu on your watch.

As for Safety Check, it lets you set a check-in timer by when you expect to reach your destination. After that, you can select up to 15 contacts to inform them you have started a Safety Check. If you don't confirm you are safe at the end of the specified duration, your location is automatically shared with your emergency contact.

This is an excellent feature if you travel alone in an unsafe area and want to ensure your friends or family know you have reached the destination safely.

The feature is exclusive to the Pixel Watch 2 at launch, but the original Pixel Watch will also get Emergency Sharing and Safety Check with Wear OS 4 later this year.

Medical Info

Using the Pixel Safety app, you can add medical info to your Pixel phone. Google has brought the same feature to the Pixel Watch 2. If you have added medical information to your Android phone, it will also automatically sync to your Pixel Watch. Any data you enter is displayed even when the watch is locked or when you trigger an emergency call so that first responders can get all relevant data as quickly as possible.

Medical Info will also arrive on the Pixel Watch with the upcoming Wear OS 4 update.

Safety Signal

Safety Signal is exclusively available on the Pixel Watch 2's LTE variant. It allows the wearable to connect to an LTE network to contact emergency services even when you don't have an active carrier plan. Thanks to Safety Signal, your Pixel Watch 2 will contact emergency services in the following conditions:

Emergency Sharing and Safety Check

Emergency SOS

When it detects a fall

This feature is a part of Fitbit Premium, and without an active subscription, your watch won't connect to emergency services. It is also only available in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Germany. When traveling, Safety Signal on roaming will only work between the US and Canada and the UK and Germany.

Safety Signal does not work if your watch has an active LTE connection. It doesn't need to, really: the wearable will use your carrier's mobile network to call emergency services in that case.

You must set up Safety Signal in the companion Google Pixel Watch app before it can be used. You will be given a number at the end of the setup, which you can share with your emergency contacts so they know it's you calling them in an emergency.

Set up all safety features on your Pixel Watch 2 properly

For your safety, you should set up all safety features on your Pixel Watch. They are there to help in an emergency and can potentially save your life in such cases. Setting them up is easy and should not take long, either. After that, check out the best Pixel Watch tips and tricks to learn more about some more handy features of the wearable.