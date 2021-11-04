For nearly two years, we've waited as the FCC had worked to free up underutilized spectrum for telecoms, all in an effort to expand 5G. This "C-band" was previously used primarily by satellite companies, auctioned off to carriers earlier this year. Verizon and AT&T had planned to launch their newly-bought spectrum next month, but following some potential safety concerns, they have postponed the plans into 2022.

Both companies were preparing to roll out their respective new bands on December 5th but have agreed to delay about a month (via The Wall Street Journal). This move follows the FAA's concerns that these newly-launched 5G signals could interfere with radio altimeters used by pilots to help measure the distance between an aircraft and the ground. Last month, the FAA issued a warning about this plan, stating that possible interference from 5G towers could impact the autopilot system used to land planes, especially in poor weather or emergency situations.

Although AT&T and Verizon have pushed back on the FAA's concerns, both companies have agreed to give the agency time to solve any possible issues. The C-band spectrum up for sale and the radio waves used by the FAA for communication do not exist on the same bands, though they come close: C-band frequencies run between 3.7 and 4.2 GHz, while these altimeters run between 4.2 and 4.4 GHz. Determining where and how these two channels could cause interference is the main focus at hand, and AT&T has confirmed it plans to work directly with the FAA to prove everything will continue to function as intended.

The FAA had been issuing warnings in the run-up to today's delay, claiming a December 5th launch would cause delays and flight cancellations in 46 of the largest cities in the US without additional testing. Considering we're just about to enter the holiday flying season in just a couple of short weeks, that could've presented yet another nightmare for an industry already weathering staff shortages. It's probably best to approach anything like this with caution, even if it may feel like another instance of modern technology held back by outdated aviation gear.

Tensor is Google's most important launch of 2021, not the Pixel 6 This chip represents Google's plan for the future

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email