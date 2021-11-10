The Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro are both out now — assuming you can find one — and aside from a few quirks, they're great phones. Before launch, we knew pretty much all there was to know, thanks to a ton of leaks leading up to Google's October unveil. Some marketing materials showed off a face unlock feature on the Pro, but when the device finally arrived in our hands, it was missing from the finished product. A new report suggests it may not stay that way forever.

According to a series of tweets made by XDA Forums contributor Freak07 (via XDA Developers), there's a chance face unlock will make a comeback in a future update. In July, Google added the tool to the Pixel 6's PowerHAL config file, referring to it internally as "Tuscany." Obviously, the phone didn't actually launch with this feature, but considering the code hasn't been outright removed, it suggests a potential launch in a future feature drop.

We don't know for sure why the feature didn't make it into the Pixel 6 from the jump. Perhaps it wasn't as polished as Google wanted it to be, or some deal-breaking bugs need to be addressed before it's made available to users. There's also the possibility it never makes its way to either phone — after all, this is purely speculation based on some leftover code.

The Pixel 4 launched in 2019 with face unlock, but Google returned to fingerprint sensors with the Pixel 4a and 5 in 2020. While that particular phone had unique technology to track your face, the Pixel 6 has nothing of the sort. If face unlock does eventually make an appearance on the company's latest smartphone, it'll have to rely on the front-facing camera.

