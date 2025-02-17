Staying organized and productive when dealing with a busy workflow is important. I have tried dozens of productivity apps for Android phones, each promising to be the one but always falling short. That is, until I discovered Anytype. This isn’t another note-taking or to-do app. It’s a powerful, all-in-one workspace that completely changed how I manage tasks, notes, and projects.

What sets Anytype apart is its organizational system, customizable workspace with different widgets, modern block editor with slash (/) commands, and offline support. Being open source and offering end-to-end encryption is the cherry on top. I’m so impressed with Anytype that I had to share my experience.

Cross-platform availability

Since I use a MacBook Pro, a Windows desktop, and a Google Pixel 8 in my workflow, cross-platform availability is high on my priority list. Anytype is accessible on every platform you can think of. The company has native apps for Mac, Windows, iPhone, Android, and Linux. There is even a web clipper on the Chrome Web Store. This ensures that I can access my workspace on any device on the go.

Besides, its mobile apps aren’t some afterthought web wrappers (looking at you, Notion). These are native solutions (built on Kotlin) that look and feel great in daily use.

Unique organization with workspace approach

Anytype has a seamless workspace approach. It’s not only about dumping all your notes and tasks into one chaotic space. It’s also about creating dedicated areas for different aspects of your life. Think of it as multiple virtual desks, each tailored to a specific purpose. You can also share a workspace with your team members, clients, and colleagues.

I have a workspace for my work projects, where I keep all my meeting notes, project timelines, and related files. Then, I have another workspace for personal stuff, such as my to-do lists, grocery lists, and ideas for creative projects. The possibilities are endless.

Different object types for better data structure

Anytype offers the flexibility and customization I haven’t found in other productivity apps. It’s built around two core concepts: widgets and objects. You can add your favorite pages, sets, collections, and recently opened or edited pages on the workspace home for each access. For instance, you can pin weekly shopping lists, family calendars, and vacation planners as widgets on your Family Workspace.

The real magic lies in Anytype’s object-based organization. When you create a new page, you can change the object. For example, you can change the object type to Project and add relevant information like due date, assignee, status, and more. Similarly, you can select the Bookmark object to enable pre-defined fields like source and tags.

It’s more like building a network of interconnected information, which reflects how we think and work.

Modern editor with a slash command

Anytype’s block editor is a breath of fresh air compared to traditional text editors. It’s modern, intuitive, and designed to make capturing information seamless. First, you can add an icon and an eye-catching wallpaper to set the mood and decorate the page with the block editor.

You can format text, add callout blocks, change text background, add bullet lists, insert objects, link to other pages, create databases, table of contents, divider, and more. It’s highly flexible and offers gradual control over how your page looks and feels. You can even link your related pages and check their relationship via a dedicated graph view (on the desktop).

End-to-end encryption

This is where Anytype shines. End-to-end encryption is a fundamental part of how Anytype works. It means your data is encrypted on your device before it’s sent anywhere. Whether it’s personal notes, confidential work documents, or financial details, everything remains private and secure.

When you create a new workspace in Anytype, it asks you to save your encryption key. This key is essential. It’s the only way to unlock your data. Make sure to store it in a dedicated password manager.

Open source and offline-first solution

Being an open source solution is a plus for Anytype. The code behind Anytype is publicly available. Anyone can inspect it and verify all privacy claims. You can see how Anytype works under the hood and ensure there aren’t hidden agendas or sneaky data collection practices. It also means that the community can contribute to its growth, add new features, and fix bugs at rapid speed.

Now, let’s talk about offline support. This is crucial for a productivity app. I might be on a plane, in a meeting with spotty Wi-Fi, or prefer to work offline to minimize distractions. With Anytype’s offline support, I can access and edit my notes, tasks, and files without thinking twice.

The holy grail of productivity apps

My quest for the ultimate productivity app has finally ended, and the winner is Anytype. It has become my central hub for everything, from jotting down quick notes to managing complex projects, transforming my approach to productivity. I recommend giving Anytype a try. However, it’s not perfect. I would love to see widgets and monthly plans in the future.

It requires a learning curve. I suggest spending time getting familiar with Anytype. While you are at it, check out my dedicated guide to find the top Android apps to supercharge your productivity.