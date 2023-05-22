Smart home devices are designed to make our lives easier and more convenient by adding a layer of integration and automation other products cannot offer. However, not all smart home devices work with each other, which is often an attempt by brands to make people buy products from their ecosystem, hoping people will think it's the only way for their products to work together. However, it is easy to link them together and build complex automation processes thanks to integration platforms, such as IFTTT.

In most cases, though, there's no need to use a new service, as Amazon Alexa offers a powerful way to build and customize your own automated processes and scenarios in the form of routines. Let's look at what they are and how to use them.

What are Alexa Routines?

Alexa Routines are actions that can be performed according to a variety of conditions and settings, including a voice command spoken to an Echo speaker, a preset schedule, and a specific input from a smart device. This last option is the most interesting, as it implies a device can send information to Alexa, which, in turn, can perform an action based on that trigger. These are particularly powerful, as they include a tremendous number of options, such as saying something out loud, triggering another smart home device, and waiting for a specific amount of time before performing an action.

Routines can also be complex in that they can perform several actions at once, include various conditions, and pause between each action. Routines can also integrate with IFTTT, meaning you can include services and devices that do not work with Alexa.

It is also worth mentioning that you do not need to have Echo speakers at home or even use Alexa daily at all to use Routines. All you need is compatible devices and services to build your automation routines while continuing to use your devices the way you want. For instance, if you prefer to use Google Assistant speakers at home, you can still use Alexa's more powerful Routines without having a single Echo speaker.

Think of Alexa Routines as scenarios to control your smart home devices that run based on conditions you define. For instance, I created several Alexa Routines to make my home smarter, such as turning off the lights when I arm the alarm, pausing the radiator when I open a window, or automatically turning off the heating at night, opening the windows for 20 minutes, closing them and turning the heating back on, which automates the ventilation process. The possibilities are endless and do not require much effort to set up. You only need a smartphone, the Alexa app, and compatible devices.

How to create an Alexa Routine

Now that you know what Alexa Routines are, let's see how to set them up. The process is relatively simple and only takes a few minutes. Before you get started, download the Alexa app, create an account, and link your smart home devices, if you have not done so.

Once your Alexa account and devices are configured, here's how to configure Routines with your smart home devices using Alexa:

On your phone, open the Alexa app. Tap More in the lower-right corner. Tap Routines. Tap on the + icon next to Enter routine name. Give your routine a name. 2 Images Close Tap When this happens. This is where you define what triggers the scenario. In most cases, choose Schedule or Smart Home. For the latter, choose the device that triggers the action and then the trigger. Then, tap Next in the upper-right corner to continue. Define the actions you want Alexa to perform. In most cases, pick from the Smart Home ones. Select the device type and product and tap Next. Close Select the actions you want to perform with these devices and tap Next. This brings you back to the Routine screen. From there, you can either save your routine or add another action to it. You can also remove an action from the list by tapping the remove icon on its left.

Let's look at a concrete example to make it easier to understand. Suppose you want the lights to turn off automatically when there is no motion in the dining room. In this case, do the following:

When picking up the trigger, tap Smart Home. Tap the dining room motion sensor. Then, set the timer for 10 minutes under Not Detected. Close Tap Next. Tap Add action. Under Smart Home, select Lights. Select which lights need to be turned off automatically and tap Next. Close Tap Power and select Off. Then, tap Next.

Congratulations, you've created your routine! You can use the above example and adjust it according to your needs by replacing the devices with yours, depending on what you're trying to achieve. If you want Alexa to wait before performing an action, pick Wait as an action and specify how long it should be before doing what you asked it to do. Finally, keep in mind one routine can include many actions.

Use Alexa to bring your smart home to the next level

With Alexa Routines, you can build advanced automation scenarios without much complexity. They're a great way to make various smart home devices interact with each other seamlessly or automate tasks for added convenience. You can use Alexa routines to build your own theft-deterrent system without investing in an expensive security system.

The possibilities are almost endless, and the best part is that you only need compatible devices to get started without buying additional hardware or Echo speakers. Routines can also be triggered manually if you have Alexa-powered speakers or smart displays. To do so, say, "Alexa, [Routine name]," and it performs the action for you, even if it hasn't been triggered automatically.