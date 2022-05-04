Amazon and Google are often framed as opposing camps in the giant war that is the consumer tech market. The reality, however, for many shoppers who are building their smart homes up is that they're likely mixing and matching their Ring doorbells with their Nest Thermostats or putting an Echo in one room and a Google Assistant speaker in the other. This opens up a gulf in domestic automation and there has been little effort to stitch it up, save until now as Google is introducing an Alexa skill for its Nest products.

Google is primarily pushing its 2021 model Nest products as having the best compatibility with Alexa for live view streaming, but users can also pair up their older Nest cameras as well as their thermostats for voice control as well.

Here's what you can do with each Nest camera:

Model Live view from Echo Show Live view from Fire TV Live view from Fire tablet Motion announcements Nest Cam outdoor ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Nest Cam indoor (battery) ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Nest Cam indoor (wired) ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Nest Cam with floodlight ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Nest Doorbell (battery) ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Nest Cam Indoor (1st-gen) ✅ ✅ ❌ ❌ Nest Cam Outdoor (1st-gen) ✅ ✅ ❌ ❌ Nest Cam IQ Indoor ✅ ✅ ❌ ❌ Nest Cam IQ Outdoor ✅ ✅ ❌ ❌ Nest Doorbell (wired) ✅ ✅ ❌ ❌

There are seemingly no restrictions as to which Nest Thermostat models can be integrated with the Alexa skill. Only the Nest Doorbell (battery) will support doorbell press announcements — sorry, wired users.

We've reached out to Google on whether the older devices will receive eventually receive support for the features they don't have.

Nest device owners who want to use Alexa can install the skill for free from Amazon, then head to the Google Home app settings on a managing device and hit Partner Connections, then Amazon Alexa. Further instructions will be given on how to permit the integration for each device. Users can manage partner connections from a dedicated webpage.

