Mobile gacha RPG, Alchemy Stars, is one year old, so with the birthday party in full swing, it is throwing out freebies like you've never seen. As you might guess, there’s some pretty cool stuff up for grabs.

If you're a new or existing user, you can benefit from the celebratory giveaway, so if you've never played Alchemy Stars before, then the time is ripe for you to dive right in and claim some game-changing gifts. Likewise, if you're an Alchemy Stars day-one veteran, you can get all the same bonus content just by logging in and playing over the promotional period.

What is Alchemy Stars?

Source: Level Infinite

If you're new to Alchemy Stars, then you might wonder what it’s all about. Well, if that is the case, allow us to explain a little.

Alchemy Stars is a mobile strategy RPG game at heart. The developer is Tourdog Studio, with Level Infinite as the publisher, and the game is free-to-play. Although, you can buy a wide range of in-game purchases to power up your play via in-game purchases, as with a wide variety of online games nowadays.

Alchemy Stars also has gacha functionality, so some of the in-game purchases are essentially random-prize loot crates, which can award you with new characters to take to the battlefield, known in-game as “Recruitment.”

While Alchemy Stars is a single-player game, read on to see how the latest update brings some additional functionality that allows you to inhabit the same space as your buddies.

Source: Level Infinite

In terms of storyline, the lore in Alchemy Stars is solid. There are six different factions that players can discover as they traverse the game world, Astra. The game follows a fantasy/sci-fi theme, with both elements influencing the game’s narrative and gameplay mechanics. It involves an innovative tile-based battle system, through which players can unleash devastating attacks on the forces of evil, beyond the power of standard combat.

So, that is Alchemy Stars in a nutshell. Now that new players are a little more clued-in, let's see what you can get during the Alchemy Stars 1st Anniversary celebrations.

Genshin-beating gacha game goodies...

From now until June 20th, Alchemy Stars has a range of awesome bonuses for you to level up your mobile gaming experience. If you don't already have the game, it is available to download now for both Android and iOS. As we've mentioned, it doesn't matter if you're a new Alchemy Stars player, or you've been playing for a while — as long as you sign in and play between now and June 20th, you can benefit from the promotion.

So, what are we looking at in terms of free in-game content?

Alchemy Stars in-game rewards

Alchemy Stars' in-game currency is the Lumamber, and you use this to purchase various items in-game. You can use Lumambers to replenish your prisms (basically, character stamina), exchange for Aurorian recruits, and much more besides. During the promotion, players will receive free Lumambers, which they can spend as they please.

Additionally, you can grab a free six-star Aurorian, one of the rarest playable characters in the game. If you want a character that can really help in your battle against the evil Eclipsites, then you want a six-star Aurorian on your team to dole out some serious damage, or add other special abilities to your assembly of heroes.

There is plenty more the game’s devs are yet to reveal, so keep logging in to claim your prizes. Microtransactions would normally pay for this kind of thing (which is the gacha element of the game—they're basically random loot boxes, or “pulls”), so grab them while the going is good!

Cloud Gardens

Source: Level Infinite

What does an Aurorian do in their spare time, when they're not defending Astra from the clutches of evil? Why, they hang out in the Cloud Garden, of course. We'd forgive you for not knowing about the Cloud Gardens, because this is a new game feature arriving in line with the anniversary celebrations.

So, what exactly are Cloud Gardens in Alchemy Stars? This adds an extra element to the game that doesn't focus on combat or adventuring. Instead, players can craft items and build a base, decking it out in all sorts of cosmetic items to make it a patch of Astra you can really call home when you're not busy smashing out those chain combos.

Gather crafting resources, make your own items, and essentially construct your own cloud-based paradise. Once you've built your base, you can head to the store and fill your new hangout with all manner of decorative items. And the best thing? You can invite all of your Alchemy Stars pals to come and hang out with you in your sky palace or you can go explore theirs. Neat, right? Right!

A new playable character

Source: Level Infinite

You'd think that having over 100 playable characters to choose from would be enough, wouldn't you? Well, with the anniversary update of the game, a new character arrives, complete with impressive weaponry and elemental powers to aid in the fight against darkness; Reinhardt.

Reinhardt is Illumina's very own Grand Marshal, protecting the faction from the forces of darkness. With her Pentastar—a blazing lance with which she can cut through those pesky Eclipsites like butter—Reinhardt makes a formidable comrade to take to the battlefield. And you can do just that, now that she has arrived as a playable character.

As we say, there are plenty of characters to collect across the Alchemy Stars universe. Each one has their own special abilities, weapons, combat style, and weaknesses, so assembling your perfect squad to take on the Eclipsites is as much an important tactical decision as choices you make during combat.

New story episodes

Source: Level Infinite

A first anniversary update wouldn't be celebratory update without the addition of some new story arcs to pique players' interest. So, it will delight existing players to learn that Tourdog has added a brand new storyline to proceedings, A Hero's Return.

You already know about Reinhardt and her abilities as Grand Marshal of Illumina. A Hero's Welcome — the new storyline available in Alchemy Stars — chronicles the return of our new character to her homeland, after years of absence. Her journey home does not go to plan, though, and Reinhardt is forced to divert her attention to an unknown threat on Illumina's horizon.

We'll say no more, but safe to say we're hyped about this new episode of Alchemy Stars. If we let any more details loose, we'll spoil the surprise, so you'll have to go and play the game to find out more about the hardships Reinhardt is about to face.

Celebrate Alchemy Stars' first anniversary in style

It is always good to receive a bunch of free content in your game, and the Alchemy Stars first anniversary promotion is among some of the best we've seen. With new characters, a new storyline, and even a whole new game mode, Tourdog is keeping its gacha RPG fresh for players new and existing alike.

So, fire up the game (or download it first if you don't already have it), and get ready to blow Eclipsites into the shadows where they belong.