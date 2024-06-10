AirTag is a handy tracker from Apple. It's a tiny, powerful device to secure your belongings and everything that matters. AirTag looks like a coin-shaped tracking device that easily slides into your pet's collar, car seat, wallet, and little one's pocket. It uses Apple's Find My network, Bluetooth, and UWB tech to help you locate lost items in no time. It's among the top smart tags.

If you recently purchased an AirTag or plan to get one, continue reading to learn how an AirTag functions, its compatibility, privacy aspects, battery life, use cases, and more.

What's an AirTag?

AirTag is a smart Bluetooth tracker that you can attach to your keys, wallet, pet, remote, bike, bag, or other things you frequently misplace. It's a tiny, lightweight, button-shaped device with stainless steel construction to withstand daily wear and tear in style. AirTag is water and dust-resistant and has a removable cover to replace the built-in battery effortlessly.

It has the Apple logo on one side. You can personalize it with a free engraving if you purchase it from the company's official website. It adds a personal touch to a valuable EDC (every day carry) item.

You need to pair it with an iPhone to get started. It uses Apple's Find My network to receive and update signals. Before we discuss how an AirTag functions, let's quickly go over its compatibility with Apple devices.

AirTag compatibility

Your iPhone or iPad must run the iOS 14.5+ or iPadOS 14.5+ software version. If you have an outdated software build, install the latest version from the Settings > General > Software update menu. The following devices are compatible with an AirTag:

iPhone SE, 6S or later

iPad Mini 4

iPad Air 2 or later

iPad Pro, 5th generation or later

You need an iPhone 11 or a newer model to use Precision Finding. According to Apple, the latest models rely on the camera, ARKit, accelerometer, and gyroscope to enable a directionally aware finding experience. These devices also support ultra-wideband (UWB), which allows precise instructions when you are within the UWB range.

Set up an Apple AirTag

Setting up an AirTag is seamless. You simply pull out the tab and place it near your iPhone. Your iPhone should detect it and display a prompt to set it up. After your AirTag is registered with your Apple ID, enter your contact details and provide a relevant name.

How does the AirTag work?

The AirTag doesn't include a GPS chip like other smart gadgets. AirTag relies on a combination of Bluetooth, Apple's Find My network, and UWB tech to navigate you to lost items. Let's break down its functionality into simpler terms.

An AirTag releases a secure Bluetooth signal that's detected by nearby iPhones and iPads in the Find My network. These devices anonymously update your AirTag location through iCloud in the Find My network. When you turn on the Lost mode or want to check the latest location, open the Find My app and check the device's whereabouts.

Apple designed the process with user privacy in mind. The company doesn't store location information and history on AirTag. It also keeps the identity of devices that help locate the AirTag anonymous and encrypted.

If a lost item is within Bluetooth range, you can trigger the AirTag's built-in speaker to play a sound. If you have an iPhone with a U1 chip, you can use UWB tech to use Precision Finding. It lets you navigate to the lost item using sound, haptic, and visual feedback. It also supports a voice-over function to help low-vision users.

If your AirTag is outside the Bluetooth range, turn on Lost mode and receive an alert when it's within the Find My network. If a stranger finds your AirTag-attached item, they can use their iPhone or NFC-capable device to glance over your contact details.

What is the range of an AirTag?

Since AirTag uses Bluetooth, it works up to a distance of 30 feet. For astute directions via Precision Finding, you need to be even closer as UWB has a short range compared to Bluetooth.

An AirTag is designed to keep a close tab on your valuables. However, that hasn't stopped stalkers and abusive partners from tracking someone's whereabouts without their consent. Apple addressed such a privacy nightmare with a few extra security features.

Now, when your iPhone detects an unknown AirTag traveling with you, the system shows an alert to deactivate it. You can also play a sound to locate and throw it away.

If someone uses an Android phone, the AirTag plays sound if it's separated from its owner for 72 hours.

Do I need to charge my AirTag?

AirTag uses a CR2032 lithium 3V coin battery. Apple says the built-in battery should last up to a year with moderate use (the final number may vary based on your usage). These aren't rechargeable batteries. When you run out of juice, you must replace it with a new unit. The system notifies you when your AirTag battery gets too low. It's a common battery type and should be available from a nearby store.

AirTag is incompatible with Android devices. However, since most Android phones support NFC, you can use it to connect to lost AirTags and check Lost Mode messages to contact the owner.

Keep your valuables in check

Apple AirTag is a must-have accessory for iPhone users. It isn't completely void of issues, though. If you run into glitches with an AirTag, reset it and start from scratch.

AirTag is exclusive to Apple's devices. If you want a cross-platform solution that works on both Android and iOS, check out Tile Pro. Glance over our dedicated Tile Pro vs. AirTag comparison to find all the differences between the two.