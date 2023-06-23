AirDrop is a fast and convenient way to transfer files between Apple devices. It works seamlessly on iPhones, iPads, and Macs, allowing you to share files and receive virtually any type of document with almost no prior setup.

Apple's transfer system makes it easy to AirDrop files by allowing you to identify devices using their name. However, depending on your preferences, you may want to customize your AirDrop name to make it easier for people to know which iPhone, iPad, or Mac they're sending files to.

Keep in mind that even if your Apple devices are linked to your Apple ID and iCloud, the device name doesn't sync to other products and is specific to each one. Here's how to customize it.

How to change AirDrop name on an iPhone

Although this used to be relatively complex, as it required you to change your name on your contact card, the process is now simpler, thanks to iOS 16. You can now update the name of your iPhone in a few clicks and display your new AirDrop name to your contacts. Follow these steps to update your AirDrop name on your iPhone:

Open your iPhone Settings. Tap General. Tap About. Tap Name. Close Type a new name for your iPhone in the name field. It's best to keep it short so that people can read it easily. This will be your new AirDrop name and will be used for Bluetooth and other connections, as well as when listing your device on iCloud and in Find My.

How to change AirDrop name on iPad

iPads come with extensive computing power, turning them into small and versatile MacBooks. Since they work seamlessly with other Apple devices, they can also easily send and receive files over AirDrop. Giving your iPad a new AirDrop name is easy and only takes a few seconds.

Open your iPad Settings. Tap General in the left sidebar. Close Tap About. Tap Name. Give your iPad a new name. Do your best to keep it short, so people can read it easily. Also, keep in mind this new name is reflected for Bluetooth and other connections, in addition to being your new AirDrop name. It will also be used in iCloud and Find My, so name it accordingly.

How to change the AirDrop name on your Mac

You'll want to make sure you're using the newest version of MacOS, or you may encounter problems. You can learn how to update MacOS on the Apple website.

MacBooks and all Mac computers running macOS also support AirDrop file sharing. Like with iPhones and iPads, the default AirDrop name is your computer name, which means it's used for all other networks, including Bluetooth, iCloud, and Find My. Changing your computer name is very easy and only requires a few clicks.

Click the Apple icon in the upper-right corner of your Mac's screen. Go to System Settings. Click General on the left sidebar. Close Click About. Click the Name field and type your new computer name. This will be the new name of your Mac and will be used to identify it in AirDrop among nearby devices.

How to turn on AirDrop

If you've never used AirDrop on your Apple device, it may be turned off, potentially preventing you from receiving files from nearby devices. Here's how to turn it on:

Turn on AirDrop on iPhones and iPads

Navigate to Settings > General > AirDrop. Close Select Contacts Only if you'd like your contacts to be able to send you files when they're nearby, without you having to turn it on manually. If the sender can't see your phone or iPad, make sure you are in each other's contacts list and that your email address and phone number are linked to your Apple ID and iCloud. Select Everyone for 10 minutes if you'd like all nearby devices to be able to send you files. However, keep in mind this option is not recommended in crowded places, such as planes and malls, as it makes your phone or iPad visible to all Apple devices in the area.

Turn on AirDrop on a Mac

The easiest way to open AirDrop on a Mac is to open Finder and press Command+Shift+R on your keyboard. At the bottom of the page, click on Allow me to be discovered by. Close Select Contacts Only if you'd like your contacts to be able to send you files when they're nearby, without you having to turn it on manually. If the sender can't see your Mac, make sure you are in each other's contacts list and that your email address and phone number are linked to your Apple ID and iCloud. Select Everyone if you'd like all nearby devices to be able to send you files. Although this option is not recommended in crowded places, it's less risky than on an iPhone, as AirDrop automatically closes as soon as you close the window.

How to send and receive files using AirDrop

AirDrop is designed for added simplicity, making it easy to send files from any Apple device to another without installing additional software. Here's how to do it.

On iOS : When sending a file, the AirDrop menu appears on the screen. Tap it and select the device to send it to. Close

: When sending a file, the AirDrop menu appears on the screen. Tap it and select the device to send it to. On Mac: The easiest way to open AirDrop on a Mac is to open Finder and press Command+Shift+R on your keyboard. From there, you'll see the list of nearby devices. Simply drag and drop the file you'd like to share on the device's icon, and you're all set.

An easy solution for sharing files across Apple devices

Apple makes it easy to transfer files across devices thanks to AirDrop. Although the feature is very convenient, it's restricted to Apple devices. This means you can't use AirDrop to share files if you don't have an iPhone, iPad, or Mac.

Google offers Android users an alternative called Nearby Share, which works in a similar way. The added benefit is that the solution works on other operating systems, including Windows, and even on Macs if you're willing to fiddle a bit. However, unlike Apple's solution, you must install an extra application on your computer.

If you'd like to share files across platforms and operating systems, consider investing in a reliable WiFi 6 mesh router, which offers a great connection across your house.