As a business owner or CTO of a corporate company, you would know that a focused technology drive not only streamlines operations but also ensures effective management and control.

But what if you are engaged in offering services that require arming your workforce with mobile devices? Are you achieving smooth management of the diverse devices you need for different purposes in today's modern business scenario?

Without the right solution, managing numerous devices can become challenging, time-consuming, and expensive. That's why you need a specialist like AirDroid Business. It's the perfect partner to simplify management with a unified solution.

What is AirDroid Business MDM?

AirDroid Business is an all-in-one Android Mobile Device Management (MDM) Solution that empowers you to remotely access, control, and manage all your Android devices. AirDroid Business is designed for small businesses and large enterprises that need to manage more than 10 devices daily.

Developed by Sand Studio, a progressive company with a vision to change the world with innovative technology, AirDroid Business changes how individuals and businesses operate through powerful and competent MDM, Remote Control, and Remote Support solutions.

AirDroid Business empowers you with the tools, software, and to create, connect, and collaborate more effectively—from a central dashboard.

This centralized all-in-one platform provides powerful tools to ensure service availability, simplify operations, and save your management costs. Moreover, AirDroid Business enables the management of diverse device types, including POS, digital signage, phones, tablets, and rugged and custom devices.

So if you are a transport company with operations spanning the length and breadth of the country, you'll be able to monitor all deliveries and transactions remotely as they get signed off on the Android phones and tablets used by your fleet of drivers. As a consumer products manufacturer, you can remotely update apps and features across thousands of digital devices, saving immense effort and time.

Recognized as one of the best MDM solutions in the market in the G2 Grid Reports, the award-winning AirDroid Business helps you to easily monitor device usage, deploy apps and updates, and remotely troubleshoot issues.

How does AirDroid Business empower you with total control

The AirDroid Business solution offers powerful real-time device monitoring and remote control features to enhance the mobility of SMBs and enterprises like yours.

Admin console: Your power dashboard

Admin Console is a cloud-based dashboard that allows you or your IT managers to remotely access, control, and monitor the real-time performances of the company's Android devices.

Just download the Android device management app BizDaemon on all the devices you want to control. Then view the enrolled devices and perform different tasks like locking devices, remotely updating apps, and tracking device locations .etc.

For managing multiple users and devices, you can easily assign roles, permissions and categorize devices in groups. This member management feature can greatly reduce your labor cost and IT workload.

Remote monitoring templates: Your customized control

You get eight different monitoring templates to identify malfunction or hardware issues in advance.

These include General Indicators like your device's online status; Device Network monitoring; BizDaemon app status; Simultaneous Screenshot and Camera View; Screenshot View; Camera View: Location Map; and Device Details.

Alerts and workflows: Your efficiency enhancers

You can set up to 12 different alerts for abnormal activities to shorten response time and enhance production efficiency, such as Cellular data usage app status, Device reboot factory reset, and more.

Plus, Workflows let you automatically execute various actions when irregular behavior on your device triggers your custom alert or scheduled task.

Reports: Your devices on one screen

You can choose up to nine report types to view the performance of your devices, including data usage, device lists with detailed information, admin and member account activity logs, and more.

Policy: Your data shield

Policy empowers you to enhance your company's security and safeguard its data. You can manage passwords, block apps, put device restrictions, and enable or disable kiosk mode.

Kiosk mode: Your remote lockdown tool

With Kiosk Mode, you can lockdown devices to limit the usage of your Android devices or tablets. It can help you prevent misuse of your devices by locking apps and blocking websites.

Application Management Services (AMS): Your apps, Your control

With AMS, you can easily and remotely update, install, or uninstall apps on Android devices. You can choose and manage apps from the Google Play Store or create your app Library for internal use.

The preferred partner of progressive businesses worldwide

AirDroid Business is the preferred partner of leading organizations in over 100 countries worldwide. With powerful tools, easy control, effective management, and dedicated customer support, AirDroid Business is empowering companies like Digis Square and Interactive Solutions to meet and exceed their business goals while saving time, effort, and money.

Transform your organization with the power of AirDroid Business

AirDroid Business is easy to use and adapt to and offers quick and easy deployment. And it's affordable for small and large businesses alike.

With the power to remotely access, monitor, and troubleshoot your devices, AirDroid Business is the perfect MDM solution for a modern and progressive company like yours. Experience it to believe it, and sign up for the free 14-day trial, available for Prime Day.

