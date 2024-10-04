Most app launchers tend to riff on the now-classic paradigm of icons within a grid while giving users more customization options than are typically available on the stock launchers, but at least one Android launcher rejects the current grid-based design in favor of a more dynamic home screen that looks more like a list of widgets than a smartphone interface. Enter AIO, the passion project of Russian-born developer Evgeny Zobnin.

Before AIO blew up, Zobnin was a system admin, and wrote about Android as a journalist and author. Now, due to the prosperity afforded by the popularity of his launcher, he's "wandering the world" while maintaining AIO and exploring his other interests, like VR game development, neurobiology, and retro gaming. But to better understand why AIO is so unique, we reached out to Zobnin to get the details of its origin story and what's to come for both it and its creator.

Launching the AIO Launcher

More than the sum of its parts

"I never found the standard icon grid on a desktop to be convenient," Zobnin tells me. "When turning on my smartphone, I didn’t want to see a cluttered picture, but rather the information I needed, like missed calls, texts, emails, and so on."

He also found icons to be equally superfluous. "I never thought that icons carried any useful information. In my view, the most important part of an icon is its color," he says. “This is why, by default, AIO Launcher uses colored buttons with app names instead of icons — it’s a way to highlight what’s important while leaving out the less essential.”

The final ingredient in Zobnin’s personal launcher was search. "You’ve probably noticed that AIO Launcher has a very advanced search system that can find practically anything," he explains. "Personally, I think search is the best way to do things on a smartphone. Why bother with creating folders on your home screen and organizing icons when you can just type ‘te’ in the search bar and immediately find Telegram?"

AIO Launcher … was something I wrote for my own use.

It was from these disparate ideas that AIO was born, but it almost didn’t make it to a public release. "I seriously doubted that anyone else would be interested in my crazy ideas, so I didn’t even plan to release the app on the Play Store," he reveals. "In the end, I did it anyway, thinking that maybe a few people would be interested."

Spoiler alert: they were. "It turned out that my ideas resonated with a large number of people," said Zobnin, "and from that point on, I became a professional Android app developer, which was quite surprising to me at the time."

AIO’s principles of design

How to make a UI