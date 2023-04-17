Google's craze of late over applied AI tools is well profiled and well on its way to reshaping its most important product, its web search engine. The company's fervent approach has generated plenty of controversy, but it's also getting some precious accolades as well. Specifically, YouTube TV is taking in the praise in association with WSC Sports for bringing the power of machine learning to instant, on-demand highlights.

Known around YouTube offices as "Views," subscribers usually see them as "Key Plays" or "Jump to" segments where AI tracks live baseball, basketball, football, golf, hockey, or soccer, tennis game and delivers clips of major moments soon after they happen — they're even available for Olympic events. Clips can be sorted by different criteria such as home runs, three-pointers, fumbles, and others.

Other "Views" YouTube TV has brought about include "Fantasy View," which let users track their chosen players by linking up their NFL fantasy accounts, and "Segments," which clips up news programs.

In its official blog, YouTube says Views hosted 10 million sessions across the span of 2022 with peak access happening during NFL games and the World Cup.

The Google property credits AI model vendor WSC Sports as a key technology partner for Views and co-honoree for the win at the 74th Technology & Engineering Emmy Awards in the "AI-ML curation of Sports Highlights" category. The vendor also provides the same services to ESPN, the NBA, NHL, and more than 300 other clients.

Google uses artificial intelligence on its own accord to generate other sorts of highlights including on Google Photos.