Key Takeaways AI screensavers are now available on older Google TV and Chromecast models.

The new "Custom AI Art" tab lets users generate, save, and set AI screensavers based on their preferences.

Google now offers users the freedom to create unique screensavers on the Google TV devices, moving beyond curated photos.

The new Google TV Streamer brings a lot of new features, including a handy Find My Remote button that we love, and an AI screensaver feature that caught us off guard. During the launch, Google mentioned that some features of the new Google TV Streamer, like Gemini-powered AI show summaries, a dedicated sports page, the Google Home panel, and AI screensavers, would eventually roll out to older devices.

Now, one of these promised features — the AI screensavers — is finally making its way to previous models.

According to a report from 9to5Google, the AI screensaver feature is now being rolled out to older Google TV devices and Chromecast models. Previously, these devices only displayed Google's curated content wallpapers or your personal Google Photos when the TV was idle. With this new feature, you'll now have the option to select "Custom AI Art" as your screensaver as well.

Google is bringing AI magic to older TVs

Source: 9to5Google

The new "Custom AI Art" tab offers pre-built, AI-generated images, but it also lets you create your own unique screensavers. You can choose to generate a random AI image, pick from suggested templates, or simply describe what you want by typing on the on-screen keyboard or speaking into the microphone.

Once you hit generate, Google will present a few options based on your input. You can browse through these results using your remote, and if you find one you like, you can save it to your Custom AI Art library and set it as your screensaver. You can also easily delete any screensaver you no longer need.

Although we haven't tested the AI-generated screensavers ourselves yet, the report describes them as "fantastic." One of my favorite features of Google TV and Chromecast devices has been their ability to showcase stunning images captured by talented photographers worldwide. However, it's nice to see Google offering users the freedom to create their own unique screensavers rather than cycling through the same set of photos.