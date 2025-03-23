Artificial intelligence is your best productivity hack. Without effective prompts, you leave much of its potential untapped. A poorly structured prompt generates generic responses that demand extra refinement. Here's a collection of the best large language model prompts I rely on to save time.

12 AI-powered brainstorming for any project

Creativity is hard when your mind is exhausted and ideas are scarce. AI models accelerate the creative process. Instead of staring at a blank page, start a brainstorming session with this prompt:

Generate 30 bold new ideas for [insert your focus, for example, fun weekend plans, DIY projects, creative writing]. Before we begin, ask me questions, one by one, to fine-tune the results.

Your input steers AI toward ideas that are aligned with your goals. For a new hobby, get a list of offbeat activities. Writing a novel? Discover fresh plot twists. Planning a surprise? Find unique ways to do it.

11 Extract and summarize key information from any document

If you're limited on time, reading every word of a document is impossible. Use this prompt, and AI distills key points, extracting the essence. It highlights key takeaways from reports, stories, or academic papers and adjusts the summary to your needs.

Summarize the main points of this document, highlighting [mention specific focus if needed]. [Paste document here].

Specifying key focus areas, action items, arguments, or trends results in a summary that targets your priorities.

10 Use AI-powered proofreading for error-free writing

AI can be your proofreader if you don't have time to edit your writing. Try this prompt to correct grammar, expand vocabulary, and improve clarity.

You're an expert proofreader and writer. Thoroughly proofread my writing, correcting grammar and spelling errors. Provide suggestions to optimize flow and clarity. [Paste document here].

9 Create scroll-stopping social media content

Besides using Generative AI for your social media posts, chatbots help when you need fresh ideas. Need a caption for your photo? Get one that sets the mood. Sharing a book recommendation? Find a hook that makes people want to read it. Try these prompts to make your social media posts stand out, and find relevant hashtags to increase visibility!

Captions for photos and videos:

You're a social media expert. Create five captions for a [describe your photo/video, for example, beach day, exciting concert moment]. Keep them short, engaging, and suited to [platform, such as Instagram or Facebook].

Hooks to grab attention:

Create five powerful opening lines for a social media post about [your topic, for example, an upcoming event or a new book you loved]. Make them scroll-stopping and conversational.

Hashtags and trend integration:

Suggest ten relevant and trending hashtags for a post about [topic, for example, self-care, photography, tech gadgets]. Mix broad and niche tags for maximum reach.

8 Master new skills with step-by-step learning plans

When you want to develop a skill but are unsure where to begin, try these prompts to map a path. Describe your current level and AI suggests focused, actionable steps.

Suggest two or three actionable steps to improve my skills in [specific area]. Here is my current experience [describe your level].

AI can build step-by-step courses that simplify complex topics into digestible lessons. For example, you can instruct it to:

Create a detailed outline for a training course on [topic], including key modules, learning objectives, and suggested activities.

7 Creates custom travel itineraries

Planning a trip involves many destinations, sights, dining spots, and local customs that may overwhelm you. AI organizes your options into a structured itinerary. It selects landmarks, hidden gems, and cultural sites that match your interests.

Design a detailed itinerary for [destination] featuring iconic attractions, off-the-beaten-path activities, dining recommendations, and travel insights.

6 Turn your messy notes into structured information

It is hard to keep track of conversations when notes are disorganized. If you need to summarize a lecture or capture group project points, ask AI to organize your notes into structured records highlighting key insights, decisions, and action items with this prompt:

Here are my notes from today's [meeting/class/discussion] [paste notes]. Create actionable notes, clearly outlining main points, key takeaways, and next steps.

5 Break down complex ideas in simple terms

If you need help understanding scientific theories, legal jargon, or new concepts, ask AI to translate them into understandable language.

Clearly explain the concept of [complex topic] in simple terms. Provide relatable examples and simplify technical jargon.

AI can clarify confusing wording in contracts and legal agreements and highlight essentials so you understand everything.

Summarize this contract's key points and essential terms [paste contract]. Explain fees, risks, and any critical clauses in simple terms.

The same applies to medical reports. AI clarifies diagnoses, treatment options, and scientific findings.

4 AI simplifies buying decisions

Sorting through multiple product descriptions and conflicting reviews complicates purchasing decisions. A comparison without marketing fluff is essential when choosing a budget Android phone, Chromebook, or smart home device. AI filters extraneous details and breaks down key features, pricing, and reviews so you can make better decisions. Try this:

Compare the following products [list products]. Provide a breakdown of features, pricing, and reviews to help me choose the best option based on my needs [list your priorities].

Structure your data into an easy-to-read table with this prompt:

Organize the following data into a clear and structured table format [paste data].

3 Write resumes and prepare for interviews

When creating or refining a resume, use this prompt and organize scattered work history into a cohesive professional narrative. Specialized GPTs for resume crafting integrate ATS best practices to refine structure, tone, and keyword placement.

Draft a professional resume for the [position] at [company] using my experience [list details]. Format it with sections for [for example, summary, skills, work history], emphasizing measurable impact.

AI is an interview coach. Instead of providing standard questions, it analyzes your resume and job description to predict interview questions and explain their reasoning.

Assume the role of a hiring manager at [describe company]. Based on my resume and job description [paste details], generate interview questions and list the qualities you expect in my responses.

Write an authentic cover letter that avoids clichés and is aligned with a company's values.

Write a cover letter for the [position] at [company] that incorporates my experience [list details]. Use a [professional/casual/creative] tone and avoid generic openings.

2 Maximize fitness results with custom workout plans

Achieving fitness goals requires a regimen that matches your abilities, equipment, and long-term aspirations. AI creates routines based on your lifestyle, equipment, and goals, whether training at home or in a gym. It recommends exercises and organizes them into sequences with specified sets, reps, and frequencies.

Design a [number of days per week] [workout focus] using [equipment, such as dip station]. Provide exercises, sets, reps, and scheduling to maximize strength and endurance.

1 Get quick and easy recipes

You can use AI to create easy-to-follow recipes and meal plans based on your dietary preferences or what you have in your pantry.<