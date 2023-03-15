Since late last year, OpenAI's ChatGPT technology has hogged headlines for its ability to mimic human speech and generate human-like text. The machine-learning-fueled chatbot is capable of spinning up generic drafts, song lyrics, and even news articles, luring millions of people into signing up for the program. Because of its meteoric rise to fame, Google has become concerned about the future of its search business, so it's now revealing a slew of generative AI features that it plans to incorporate into some of its Workspace productivity tools.

Google has revealed that it will incorporate generative AI into Gmail, Docs, Slides, Sheets, Meet, and Chat. Starting this month, Gmail and Docs will be the first to get a taste of AI-powered writing features.

In its blog post detailing the new features, Google cites a number of use cases where generative AI can help boost productivity. For example, HR professionals can create drafts for a job description by tapping Google's AI capabilities.

In a sample Google Docs demo, a prompt that says "Help me write" shows up first thing in a blank document. After a request for, say, a "job post for a regional sales rep" is entered, the AI bot conjures up a job description in a matter of seconds. Once the AI-generated text is completed, you'll have the option to edit and customize the draft to meet your specific requirements.

In Gmail, you can do things like write a draft, reply to messages, or summarize text. The tool can also build off text you've written by applying styles such as Formalize, Bulletize, Elaborate, or Shorten, and if you want your draft to be rewritten in a random tone, you can click the "I'm feeling lucky" button.

Additionally, there's a whole array of capabilities that will make their way to other Workspace apps later. Google says that you'll be able to command its AI to automatically generate images, audio, and video in Slides, or have it create new backgrounds in Meet and generate meeting notes.

The new AI capabilities were announced just a few days before Microsoft's "Future of Work" AI event is set to take place on March 16. It's clear that Google wants to gain the upper hand in the AI game, especially after Microsoft showed off how AI would reshape Bing search. Not wanting to get left behind, the Mountain View-based search behemoth recently unveiled its own conversational AI known as Bard, its response to Bing's integration with ChatGPT.

Initially, though, only a limited set of Google Workspace users will have access to the new AI tools before they become public. These features will be available in English in the United States through Google's trusted tester program.